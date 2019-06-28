"Even though I feel like I approach everything very rationally and with respect, I just feel like I would instantly be that guy - racist, sexist. ... Basically, I am afraid to go to class for them lashing out at me for being a terrible white man."

Students at Broward College enrolled in a sociology class were recently given an online quiz that has drawn criticism from one student who said the test is biased against white males.The abbreviated summer school general sociology course is taught by Assistant Professor Mark Tromans.Another question queried why Pedro, "a legal immigrant from Mexico," would get turned down for a loan, while George, "a white male whose family has been in America for several generations," would get the same loan despite comparable levels of debt and income.The quiz also inquired "what action is the United Nations most likely to take ... when a Least Industrialized Nation experiences political instability that threatens an entire region's balance of power." The quiz indicates that the answer is that "it will give agriculture and birth control to the masses and sell guns to the elites."Professor Tromans did not respond to emails and phone calls from The College Fix over the last week seeking comments and context for the questions.The student who sent the screenshots to The College Fix asked to remain anonymous so that he does not become a target on campus or be penalized for whistleblowing to the media.He told The College Fix that he sometimes does not attend class and he later explained,A Broward College spokesperson has not responded to a request for comment from The College Fix.