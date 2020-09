A major nuclear laboratory forced white male executives to undergo "white privilege" training that amounted to "racism masquerading as anti-racism," City Journal contributing editor Chris Rufo told " Tucker Carlson Tonight " Thursday.," Rufio told host Tucker Carlson of the session at Sandia National Laboratories. "And at the end of this session, they actually had to write letters of apology to women and people of color based on what they learned about their own privilege."It's nothing more than a cult indoctrination session that's based on critical race theory, something that is spreading like wildfire through our public institutions," Rufo added. "He went on to warn that race theory concepts had gained currency in institutions of all shapes and sizes.," he said. "And I'm afraid that, at this time, it is almost everywhere from the smallest local school district in Tennessee or Kansas to the highest levels of the federal government."This is something that under the radar has just spread like wildfire. And I think it's important to call it out. And it must be stopped.""And I'll tell you right now," he told Carlson. "I'm declaring a one-man war against critical race theory in the federal government."