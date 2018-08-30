"[White Privilege is] the unquestioned and unearned set of advantages, entitlements, benefits, and choices bestowed upon people solely because they are white. Generally white people who experience such privilege do so without being conscious of it." -- Peggy McIntosh, quoted in the Racial Equity Resource Guide

In other words, Peggy McIntosh was born into the very cream of America's aristocratic elite,

© Vice



© Gold Trail School District

Every time identity politics has been used by any faction in human history for any reason violence eventually follows.

William Ray is a decorated former Canadian Peacekeeper now working as a Journalist, Documentary Film-maker, and very substandard handyman. He is active in advancing Press Freedom in Montréal. You can follow him on Twitter @billyray105