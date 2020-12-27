© Instagram / nataagataa; Reuters / Vatican Media



Amid yet another 'racy thumbs-up' scandal, a Brazilian bikini model said that a 'like' from Pope Francis' Instagram account last month not only boosted her following and profits, but also inspired her to post humbler photos.There was a massive scandal after the official Instagram account of the head of the Catholic Church appreciated a 'sexy cheerleader' picture of Natalia Garibotto in late November. The news made international headlines and triggered an investigation in the Vatican.The hype also turned out to be pretty good for business. "I make money off Instagram," she explained, adding that the attention from the pontiff's account gave her "more leverage" on brands in advertising deals as well as 600,000 extra followers.It is highly unlikely, though, that her picture, or the post by Margot Foxx, were 'liked' by Francis himself.