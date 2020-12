© Dreamstime

After spending some time with president today, I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection. Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people.

President Donald Trump is "more determined than ever" to push stimulus payments up to $2,000 per person, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Friday night after spending part of Christmas Day golfing with the president.Graham tweeted Friday night:Graham golfed with Trump at the president's club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort for the holidays.He said in a tweet Friday he has had "many calls" and meetings at his resort and demanded that politicians "give our people the money." He said Saturday he wants to get the $2,000 payments and called on Congress to "cut the pork."Trump also tweeted Saturday about his opposition to the bill, calling it a "gift to China, Russia, and Big Tech" and said it will not terminate the "internationally dangerous" Section 230, "won't allow us to bring our troops back home [where they belong], renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible!"