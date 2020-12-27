Graham tweeted Friday night:
After spending some time with president today, I am convinced he is more determined than ever to increase stimulus payments to $2000 per person and challenge Section 230 big tech liability protection. Both are reasonable demands, and I hope Congress is listening. The biggest winner would be the American people.Trump and Congress are deadlocked on the monetary amount for the payments approved in the latest COVID-19 relief bill, which was passed overwhelmingly by both chambers, reports The Hill. Trump has not signed the measure.
Graham golfed with Trump at the president's club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump is staying at his Mar-a-Lago resort for the holidays.
Trump has not threatened to veto the $2.3 trillion government funding and coronavirus relief package, but he has also not said he will sign it. He says the $900 billion part of the package dealing with COVID-19 does not have high enough payments and is demanding $2,000 per person instead of the $600 that was approved.
Meanwhile, unemployment benefits are set to expire Saturday and a government shutdown is looming to start Tuesday unless Trump signs the funding bill or Congress passes a new measure that meets with his approval.
He said in a tweet Friday he has had "many calls" and meetings at his resort and demanded that politicians "give our people the money." He said Saturday he wants to get the $2,000 payments and called on Congress to "cut the pork."
The president has also vetoed the annual defense policy bill for failing to repeal Section 230, a liability shield for social media companies. Congress is meeting in a special holiday this coming week that could end in overriding Trump. The bill, which has passed every year for the past 59 years, authorizes bonuses and special pay for troops and funds training programs, military projects, and several other operations.
Trump also tweeted Saturday about his opposition to the bill, calling it a "gift to China, Russia, and Big Tech" and said it will not terminate the "internationally dangerous" Section 230, "won't allow us to bring our troops back home [where they belong], renames & destroys our forts & National Monuments, & makes 5G almost impossible!"
