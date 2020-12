© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf

Hochvogel, a nearly 2,600-metre summit in the Allgäu Alps, where the national border between Germany and Austria runs, has long been known to be divided by a huge fracture that continues to grow from year to year.A team of researchers has worked out certain regularities in the tectonic movements in the area around the mountain Hochvogel in the Alps.The abstract of the research paper has been published in the journal Earth Surface Processes and Landforms This cyclical increase and decrease of stress by jerky movement is also called stick-slip motion - something considered to be a typical precursor of large mass movements.Large rock failures happen time and again, playing a pivotal role in the long-term evolution of landscapes. As they can occur in the twinkle of eye, progressing at a high speed, studies of their precursors have long had special attention paid to them.