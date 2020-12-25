Puppet Masters
Roadmap to a Trump reelection (yes, it is still possible)
Strategic Culture Foundation
Fri, 18 Dec 2020 00:00 UTC
Before considering the 'roadmap' that would allow Donald Trump to seize victory from the jaws of defeat, it is necessary to consider an important question first: are there grounds to suggest that the Nov. 3rd presidential election was riddled with fraud and corruption as many are claiming? The answer here is 'absolutely'. First, nothing adds up mathematically to support the claim of a Biden victory.
Here are just some of the statistical anomalies that have made pollsters scratch their heads: According to the polling results, Joe Biden received more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history, yet he won just 524 counties nationwide (17 percent). By comparison, Barack Obama won 873 counties in 2008, yet we are told that Biden received more votes than his former boss; Biden's level of support among Black Americans dropped below 90 percent, which usually spells certain defeat for any Democratic candidate; at the same time, the Democratic candidate enjoyed a massive spike in Black votes in a few cities not known for their high voting standards: Detroit, Philadelphia, and Milwaukee - exactly those cities that were necessary to ensure victory.
Writing in The Spectator, Patrick Basham noted that Biden "did not receive comparable levels of support among comparable demographic groups in comparable states, which is highly unusual for the presidential victor."
As for Donald Trump, he garnered more votes than any previous presidential incumbent - a whopping 11 million more votes than he got against Hillary Clinton in 2016. That massive level of popular support was easily visible by the huge outpouring of support and enthusiasm for the Republican incumbent in political rallies across the nation prior to Election Day. By comparison, the same level of support was simply non-existent for Joe Biden, who did much of his campaigning out of public view in his basement.
Mathematical inconsistencies notwithstanding, did outright fraud occur to lift Biden to apparent victory? Judging by what is known so far, the answer appears to be yes. At least the claim is worthy of an intensive investigation. By way of example, there is now a major legal battle underway in Antrim County, Michigan, a staunchly conservative locale that unexpectedly flipped blue in favor of Joe Biden on Nov. 3. That anomaly sparked an investigation, which concluded that an election staffer failed to "update the voting machine software," thereby awarding thousands of votes to Joe Biden instead of Trump. In other words, according to the state of Michigan, "human error" was to blame. Only after the "irregularity" was brought to the attention of local officials by Michigan lawyer Matt Deperno on behalf of a Michigan resident was the situation rectified.
Deperno and his team were able to conduct a forensic investigation into the Dominion Voting System machines that were used during the presidential election. What his team discovered was shocking, to say the least.
"The [Dominion] program is designed to generate errors," Deperno told Pittsburgh-based Wendy Bell Radio. "You put a ballot into the machine and your ballot has a 65 percent chance of being an 'error.' If it's an error, it's not rejected."
He continued: "What happens is that the ballot goes to a file for adjudication and that file is sent somewhere - could be somewhere in the county building, could be somewhere else, could be Germany, could be Spain...Someone is able to click onto that file and bulk adjudicate thousands of ballots at one time, for whatever candidate they choose."
Here is what the forensic evidence showed: "At 6:31 a.m., 54,199 ballots were injected into the voting system," Deperno confirmed, indicating the vertical spike that are rarely seen on graph charts. "All of them, 100 percent of them for Joe Biden on [the morning of] November 4th."
Not only did Biden score an impossible total sweep of the vote count, it was just enough votes to hand him a victory in a major Michigan county. Republicans argue that Trump voters came out in such unexpected numbers that they actually "broke the algorithm," which led to the mysterious shutting down of vote-counting in all of the swing states so as to give them time to 'catch up.' The state of Georgia blamed the cessation on a "broken water main," an excuse that has since been debunked.
Now, when it is considered that 47 other counties in the state, and hundreds more across the country, use this same Dominion software, it is easier to understand why claims of possible fraud cannot be casually dismissed as 'conspiracy theory,' as both the Democrats and Dominion Voting Systems have suggested they are.
Amid this toxic climate of mutual recriminations, there must be some sort of closure, so to speak, on the most hotly contest presidential election in a long time. That will only happen if the Republicans are satisfied that their claims of fraud and malfeasance have been given due consideration in the courts. As of right now, the right has almost no recourse to publicly addressing their grievances. Instead, the corporate-owned mainstream media, without ever laying out the allegations for their readers, has dismissed the claims outright as "baseless" and "debunked."
The final day of reckoning will come on January 6 when the House and Senate will enter into a joint session to formally count the Electoral College votes. At this time, Vice President Mike Pence, who will have full authority over the assembly as laid down by the Constitution, will hear any objections from the members of Congress. Should any objections be 'seconded' by another lawmaker, the House and Senate will convene for debate before taking a vote. Should it come down to this scenario, there is a chance that Donald Trump will be reelected considering that the House vote is limited to just one vote per delegation, per state, not per House member. The Republicans have 30 delegation votes while the Democrats have just 20.
The million-dollar question, however, is whether the Republican Party can find the backbone to shed much-needed light on the disturbing allegations, or will they simply allow Joe Biden to accede to the White House under a black cloud of controversy, leaving millions of American with no trust in their democratic form of government.
Already several lawmakers have strongly hinted they will be among the naysayers on January 6. This week, Representative Morris 'Mo' Brooks (R-AL) sent a letter that was undersigned by 18 colleagues requesting election fraud hearings ahead of the Jan 6th vote submissions.
Should Brooks' motion be denied, this will put considerable pressure on him to object to the vote count in January. Earlier, the Republican lawmaker told Fox News host Lou Dobbs about his effort to challenge the Electoral College, which is certainly not an unprecedented act.
"Well, it's happened many times in the past," Brooks said. "Apparently, some folks have not done their history. By way of example, the Democrats in the House tried it in 2017 when they tried to strike Alabama's votes or Donald Trump. Georgia, the same way, the House Democrats tried to strike it. Barbara Boxer tried to strike Ohio for George Bush back in 2005, so this is not unusual."
"The law is very clear, the House of Representatives in combination with the United States Senate has the lawful authority to accept or reject Electoral College vote submissions from states that have such flawed election systems that they're not worthy of our trust," he added.
At least Republican Senator, Tommy Tuberville from Georgia, hinted he would object to the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6th.
"It's impossible. It is impossible what happened," the former football coach at Auburn University said, referring to Biden's victory. "But we're going to get that corrected."
"I'm gonna tell you: Don't give up on him," Tuberville said of Trump. "Don't give up on him."