A Russian poll has crowned Vladimir Putin as the politician of 2020, backed by 38% of respondents. The head of state beat out Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin (17%) and Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu (15%) to earn the title.The survey, conducted by the state-funded Russian Public Opinion Research Center (WCIOM), also saw veteran Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (nine percent) and long-tome LDPR leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky (seven percent) round out the top five. Compared to 2019, the country's favorite lawmakers remained almost the same, with Mishustin being the only newcomer, replacing his predecessor Dmitry Medvedev, who has dropped out of the leading names.Of all other political figures, just four received two percent or more of the vote - protest leader Alexey Navalny (four percent), former diplomat Nikolay Platoshkin (two percent), Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin (two percent), and imprisoned former Khabarovsk Region Governor Sergey Furgal. From these four, Navalny and Furgal are notable, given both were elevated into mainstream Russian consciousness this year.