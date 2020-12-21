© Facebook



An arrest caught on camera has left one Calgary family wondering if police went too far. Twelve-year-old Rayan Sanoubar was skateboarding at a Southwood community rink and captured parts of the encounter on video.It started on Thursday afternoon when bylaw officers responded to reports of 40-plus people crowding the Southwood community rink and skatepark.," Sanoubar said. Story continues below advertisementSanoubar said.Corwin Odland, with CPS public affairs, said people refused to disperse from an outdoor skating area after being advised that they were violating public health orders."When our officers arrived, they spoke to the same people about the health orders and several left without incident," Odland said."When told he was being ticketed for not leaving, he refused to identify himself and skated away from the officers.""The officers explained this legal requirement to the man and tand comply with their orders before they moved in to physically take him into custody. At this point, a struggle ensued and an officer was knocked to the ground," Odland said.but will not tolerate people who don't want to comply.A 21-year-old man was charged with obstructing an officer, resisting arrest and violating the public health act.Sanoubar's mother, Roula Aboukhodoud, said"They should have talked to the children first explain why the bylaws are in place and how they really need to be social distancing."We are just out here skating and social distancing," Sanoubar said."It's frustration, big time. They felt like they were doing nothing wrong and enjoying themselves and having fun and everybody is frustrated with COVID," Aboukhodoud said.Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said rinks are open but there are rules in place."If there are other people on the rink, you don't have to go home," Nenshi said. "But you shouldn't really start lots of big games of pick-up hockey with people around you. There's body contact and you don't want to be doing that."Calgary emergency management agency chief Sue Henry said it's about the ability to maintain two metres of distance from those who are not in your household."You'll see most of the rink operators have placed a capacity sign somewhere near where you would enter the ice," Henry said."Those capacity signs are based on what they believe the most safe approach to having a number of people on the ice is."