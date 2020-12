© Reuters / Peter Byrne



The UK needs to "beat" Russia and China "at their own game", General Sir Nick Carter, Britain's defence chief, told the Times newspaper after outlining an 'up-to-date' strategy that appears to be rooted in Cold War mentality.- the list of "threats" and "challenges" posed to the UK and its allies by an assertive Russia and China appears to be long, at least in the mind of the British top brass. General Sir Nick Carterin an interview with the Times.The general believes the UK needs a brand-new strategy if it hopes to meet this perceived challenge posed by the two powers that supposedly view the world as a "no-holds-barred continuous struggle," as the Times put it."The way to win is to beat them at their own game, and that means beating them below the threshold of war," Carter said, doubling down on the strategy he outlined during the annual Chief of the Defence Staff Lecture on Thursday.The strategy calls on the British military to "think in several dimensions," Carter said, elaborating that this means "escalating in the cyber dimensionAt the same time, the generalthe "competition below the threshold of war" - a preferred scenario, by all appearances.During his speech on Thursday, the general singled out China and Russia,. Speaking about the Russian "threat" in particular, Parker argued the UK should not stay idle in case of a potential standoff, saying this still requires "conventional hard power - warships and aircraft" in addition to "less conventional capabilities like cyber."The list of suggestions tabled by the general also included some strategic exercises for decision-makers aimed at supposedly getting them used to making "hard choices" - something London's allies across the pond appeared to have been practising for a while.- an idea that sparked concerns in Moscow. Speaking to the Times, Carter gave the drills involving "the nuclear button" a passing mention as well, only for his aide to assure the reporter that no references to modern politics were intended.Still, this strategy portraying rivals of the UK - and the West, for that matter - as powers seeking perpetual struggle seems to be pretty much rooted in good old Cold War tropes. Carter himself admitted that Britain and its allies need a "new Long Telegram" - a reference to the USSR deterrence strategy suggested by the US diplomat George Kennan back in 1946.There, Kennan also described the Soviet Union as seeking perpetual war with capitalist nations, while calling for the containment of Moscow and the creation of "spheres of influence."