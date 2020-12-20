Puppet Masters
John Kerry reveals Biden's devotion to radical 'Great Reset' movement
The Hill
Thu, 03 Dec 2020 17:30 UTC
The plan involves dramatically increasing the power of government through expansive new social programs like the Green New Deal and using vast regulatory schemes and government programs to coerce corporations into supporting left-wing causes.
The two justifications for the proposal, which has been aptly named by its supporters the "Great Reset," are the COVID-19 pandemic (the short-term justification) and the so-called "climate crisis" caused by global warming (the long-term justification).
According to the Great Reset's supporters, the plan would fundamentally transform much of society. As World Economic Forum (WEF) head Klaus Schwab wrote back in June, "the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a 'Great Reset' of capitalism."
Internationally, the Great Reset has already been backed by influential leaders, activists, academics and institutions. In addition to the World Economic Forum and United Nations, the Great Reset movement counts among its the International Monetary Fund, heads of state, Greenpeace and CEOs and presidents of large corporations and financial institutions such as Microsoft and MasterCard.
But in America, most policymakers - including President-elect Joe Biden - have been relatively quiet about the Great Reset, leaving many to speculate what a Biden administration would do to support or oppose this radical plan.
There has been some evidence suggesting that Biden and some of his biggest allies back the Great Reset and would attempt to impose it on the United States. But Biden and his team have never explicitly stated that America would be involved — that is, until now.
At a panel discussion about the Great Reset hosted by the World Economic Forum in mid-November, former Secretary of State John Kerry - Biden's would-be special presidential envoy for climate - firmly declared that the Biden administration will support the Great Reset and that the Great Reset "will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine."
When asked by panel host Borge Brende whether the World Economic Forum and other Great Reset supporters are "expecting too much too soon from the new president, or is he going to deliver first day on this [sic] topics?," Kerry responded, "The answer to your question is, no, you're not expecting too much."
"And yes, it [the Great Reset] will happen," Kerry continued. "And I think it will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine. In effect, the citizens of the United States have just done a Great Reset. We've done a Great Reset. And it was a record level of voting."
Kerry later argued that the Great Reset is necessary to slow the "climate crisis" and that "I know Joe Biden believes ... it's not enough just to rejoin Paris [the Paris Climate Accords] for the United States. It's not enough for us to just do the minimum of what Paris requires."
Kerry also said that because of the Great Reset movement, he believes "we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time" and that "the greatest opportunity we have" to address social and economic problems is "dealing with the climate crisis."
These and the other comments made by Kerry at the WEF event are made more important by the fact that Kerry's role in a Biden administration would involve working with the very same international institutions that have already expressed their support for the Great Reset on climate change.
This isn't the first time Kerry has thrown his weight behind the Great Reset. At a June World Economic Forum virtual event, Kerry said the coronavirus pandemic was "a big moment" that opened the door for the Great Reset and that, "The World Economic Forum - the CEO capacity of the Forum - is really going to have to play a front and center role in refining the Great Reset to deal with climate change and inequity — all of which is being laid bare as a consequence of COVID-19."
The evidence is now crystal clear about Biden's connection to the Great Reset. He, John Kerry and the rest of the Biden administration are planning to bring the Great Reset to the United States. And if they are successful, the country will never be the same.
Justin Haskins is the editorial director of the Heartland Institute. Follow him on Twitter @JustinTHaskins.
Besides, who says that their great voluptuous reset is the best option for mankind anyway?
Its all about economics and nothing to do with changing attitudes.