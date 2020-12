In June, elites at important international institutions such as the World Economic Forum and the United Nations launched a far-reaching campaign to "reset" the global economy. The plan involves dramatically increasing the power of government through expansive new social programs like the Green New Deal and using vast regulatory schemes and government programs to coerce corporations into supporting left-wing causes.According to the Great Reset's supporters, the plan would fundamentally transform much of society. As World Economic Forum (WEF) head Klaus Schwab wrote back in June, "the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions. Every country, from the United States to China, must participate, and every industry, from oil and gas to tech, must be transformed. In short, we need a 'Great Reset' of capitalism."Internationally, the Great Reset has already been backed by influential leaders, activists, academics and institutions. In addition to the World Economic Forum and United Nations, the Great Reset movement counts among its the International Monetary Fund, heads of state, Greenpeace and CEOs and presidents of large corporations and financial institutions such as Microsoft and MasterCard.But in America, most policymakers - including President-elect Joe Biden - have been relatively quiet about the Great Reset, leaving many to speculate what a Biden administration would do to support or oppose this radical plan.At a panel discussion about the Great Reset hosted by the World Economic Forum in mid-November, former Secretary of State John Kerry - Biden's would-be special presidential envoy for climate - firmly declared that the Biden administration will support the Great Reset and that the Great Reset "will happen with greater speed and with greater intensity than a lot of people might imagine."When asked by panel host Borge Brende whether the World Economic Forum and other Great Reset supporters are "expecting too much too soon from the new president, or is he going to deliver first day on this [sic] topics?," Kerry responded, "The answer to your question is, no, you're not expecting too much."Kerry later argued that the Great Reset is necessary to slow the "climate crisis" and that "I know Joe Biden believes ... it's not enough just to rejoin Paris [the Paris Climate Accords] for the United States. It's not enough for us to just do the minimum of what Paris requires."Kerry also said that because of the Great Reset movement, he believes "we're at the dawn of an extremely exciting time" and that "the greatest opportunity we have" to address social and economic problems is "dealing with the climate crisis."This isn't the first time Kerry has thrown his weight behind the Great Reset. At a June World Economic Forum virtual event and that, "The World Economic Forum - the CEO capacity of the Forum - is really going to have to play a front and center role in refining the Great Reset to deal with climate change and inequity — all of which is being laid bare as a consequence of COVID-19."The evidence is now crystal clear about Biden's connection to the Great Reset. He, John Kerry and the rest of the Biden administration are planning to bring the Great Reset to the United States. And if they are successful, the country will never be the same.Justin Haskins is the editorial director of the Heartland Institute. Follow him on Twitter @JustinTHaskins.