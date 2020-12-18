"The constant entanglement of religion and government — promoted by the religious right and intensified by the Trump administration — sweeps far beyond hot-button 'culture war' issues like abortion and contraception. It permeates every aspect of government policy — healthcare, public and private education, foreign policy, tax policy, environmental policy, military policy, and more, all of which will be addressed in this document."

"Policy decisions that should be guided by science and evidence — on matters ranging from climate change to comprehensive sex education to federal funding for stem cell research — have been skewed or blocked entirely by powerful religious interest groups and further undermined at every turn by the Trump administration. There is no example more grave than this administration's lethal mishandling of the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has brought death to hundreds of thousands of Americans. Disregard for science and disdain for expertise have reached an all-time high in this Administration of magical thinkers and conspiracy theorists, but these policy distortions did not begin with the Trump administration and will not end without deliberate action to restore rationalist, scientific and pragmatic policy methods and judgment. We believe that now is the right time to make the case for reviving a Jeffersonian approach to governance that favors reason, science, and evidence, and to disentangle government policy from the influence of sectarian religious interests that have become dangerously entrenched at all levels of government."

"We urge you not to underestimate the institutional strength of what we refer to (interchangeably) in this document as the 'Christian nationalist movement' or the 'religious right.' ... Its extreme and sectarian agenda is on constant display under the Trump-Pence administration. Its political ideology is anti-democratic and anti-scientific. It provides constant cover for white supremacy."

what they're really saying is they want to brainwash you in their way of thinking.

Eliminating government support for all crisis pregnancy centers and all abstinence-only education programs in schools.

Deny free speech and religious liberty to select Americans based on their religious beliefs.

Incentivize states to strip parents of all non-medical exemptions to mandatory vaccinations for children in schools or daycare centers.

Remove "In God We Trust" from U.S. currency.

Repeal the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA)

Rescind and replace the Trump DOJ's federal protections for religious liberty.

Appoint an attorney general who will support governors whose emergency COVID-19 executive orders restrict gatherings at houses of worship .

. Reverse the Trump administration policies that have allowed faith-based government-funded contractors to provide adoption and foster care services and work with Congress to pass the Every Child Deserves a Family Act.

Fully and robustly fund "comprehensive" sex education, which to the leftist means encouraging elementary and middle school-age children to declare themselves one of dozens of made-up non-biological gender identities and learn how to engage in various deviant forms of sex.

Work with governors to educate and combat Project Blitz and encourage the introduction of the Do No Harm Act at the state level. [Project Blitz is a pro-family lobbying group described by the Secular Democrats as "a coordinated effort by Christian Nationalists to inject religion into public education, attack reproductive healthcare, and undermine LGBTQ equality using a distorted definition of 'religious freedom.'"]

The document tells Biden: "We urge you to avoid invoking the phrase 'Judeo-Christian values,' as it has been weaponized by the religious right to advance an agenda that has the veneer of inclusivity but actually undermines religious freedom and tolerance and does not represent tens of millions of Americans implicitly excluded from its formulation."

