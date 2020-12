© Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images



In a noteworthy interview with an Israeli newspaper on Tuesday, Russia has accused Israel of being responsible for the unrest in the Middle East, while relieving Iran and its allies of blame.Russian ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov told the Jerusalem Post in comments later shared by Moscow's embassy in Tel Aviv. "It's a lack of understanding between countries andin the Israel-Arab and Israel-Palestinian conflict."Violence between the two sides has stymied peace efforts for decades, though frictions between Israel and Iran, along with fellow pro-Palestinian partners such as Lebanese Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, have taken precedence.But Viktorov dismissed Israeli concerns of Hezbollah plots such as infiltrations and rocket attacks, pointing instead to regular Israeli operations against the group and other suspected Iranian assets in countries like neighboring Syria.Viktorov said, arguingIsrael has uncovered along its contested northern border with Lebanon.Newsweek recently spoke to both Israeli and Hezbollah officials who said they were ready for another possible conflict between them as tensions ran high.Viktorov heeded the call.He saidHe acknowledged that Israel gave Russia prior notice before such strikes because "coordination is about the safety of the Russian military in Syria," but emphasized that "there is no way that we are approving any Israeli strikes on Syria, never in the past and never in the future."The dynamics between Russia, Iran and Israel have proven complex in Syria , but their interests do not always align.Still, Russia has largely blamed foreign powers acting in Syria without the government's position for disrupting work to achieve peace in the war-torn nation. On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey"The tasks of providing decent life conditions for millions of Syrians, who have survived that devastating war, are coming to the fore. It requires the participation of the entire world community," Lavrov told the Rome 2020 Mediterranean Dialogues. "We have to state with regret that in response to constructive shifts in political settlement, Damascus receives illegal presence of U.S. forces on its territory,."The Russian top diplomat spoke out specifically against intensive U.S. sanctions levied against the Syrian government during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked further havoc on a collapsing Syrian economy.While Washington does not oppose Moscow's presence in Syria, it does seek the withdrawal of forces associated with Tehran, as the State Department has communicated to Newsweek Opposition from President Donald Trump 's administration toward Iran's footprint in the Middle East was among the cited reasons for the White House's unilateral departure two and a half years ago from a 2015 nuclear deal signed by the two countries, along with China, France, Germany, Russia and the United Kingdom.The deal granted Iran international sanctions relief in exchange for agreeing to substantially curb a nuclear program officials have always denied was intended to produce a bomb. But skepticism, especially from the U.S., Israel and Sunni Muslim monarchies like Saudi Arabia, has continued to surround the intentions of the rival revolutionary Shiite Islamic Republic.With only weeks left for the Trump administration, fear of a potential conflict erupting remain real across the region. Such anxieties have been especially pronounced sinceNo country or group has claimed the slaying, but Iranian authorities have blamed Israel, along with an outlawed dissident group operating overseas.The U.S. has remained quiet on the attack, butIn the wake of the killing, which, both Iranian and Israeli officials have vowed to Newsweek they would remain vigilant in the face of threats and were capable of defending their countries.