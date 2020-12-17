© Reuters / Shannon Stapleton



Mayor Lori Lightfoot ignominiously fought to block local news from airing shocking police bodycam footage of cops raiding the wrong house and handcuffing a naked, terrified woman - and even threatening to sue the victim.Recalling the traumatizing incident, Young told the network she "felt [she] could have died that night," telling police 43 times they had the wrong home, only to be ignored and abused.Chicago residents savaged Lightfoot for dodging responsibility for the traumatizing assault on Young, holding her up as an example of "how much Black Mayors have fought against #BlackLivesMatter by covering for and covering up police abuse."While the mayor deliberately avoided commenting on Young's case publicly, Lightfoot's public social media postings on every other topic were deluged with demands she apologize.Lightfoot, a black lesbian Democrat, was initially hailed by progressives as a step forward from her predecessor Rahm Emanuel, whose office was accused of covering up the police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Public opinion has been shifting against her, however, as the city faces a surge in violence and a heavy-handed response to the Covid-19 pandemic.Young herself sued the CPD last August after the department initially refused her Freedom of Information Act request to see the footage. A judge subsequently ordered the department to cough it up, and while the city obtained an order of confidentiality suppressing it in February, CBS was not party to that agreement and was thus permitted to air the footage, a judge ruled earlier this week.