Anthony Beale, alderman of the 9th Ward of Chicago, joined Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning and discussed the violence that has plagued the city in recent months, and most notably, the looting and destruction that took place early Monday morning.
"I think the mayor has lost the confidence and the control of this city. She's listening to the wrong people, and the wrong people are the ones that's really leading this unrest in the city of Chicago," he said of Lightfoot.
"The aldermen are the ones elected by their constituency, and there is a total disregard of listening to the aldermen who knows the post of this city, knows the post of their ward," he added.
arrested amid a night of looting and rioting.
"I don't care if someone decides to loot a Gucci or a Macy's or a Nike store because that makes sure that person eats," BLM organizer Ariel Atkins said, according to NBC Chicago. "That makes sure that person has clothes."
"That is reparations," Atkins added. "Anything they wanted to take, they can take it because these businesses have insurance."
The widespread destruction early Monday reportedly left an estimated $60 million in damages and 13 police officers injured.
Beale said the violence is due to people trying to "hijack" the Black Lives Matter movement.
"There are some people trying to hijack the entire Black Lives Matter movement, and those are the people that are causing this unrest, and those are the people that need to be arrested and be held accountable," he said.
Emma Colton is the Social Media Manager for the Washington Examiner
Comment: Small wonder Lightfoot's position becomes shakier by the day. Will a movement for her recall gain momentum?