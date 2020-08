© Screenshot Twitter Mayor Lori Lightfoot, @chicagosmayor

Democratic Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot condemned a night of mass looting during a press conference Monday morning, warning "criminals and vigilantes" that "we are coming for you."Looters and rioters descended on the streets of Chicago early Monday morning after a man was reportedly hit during a shootout involving officers, according to Newsweek. Lightfoot addressed the chaos Monday morning, calling out criminals and noting that the behavior was not protected under the First Amendment.Lightfoot said they woke up "in shock" Monday, adding that Chicago police are investigating reports that the looting was connected to the officer-involved shooting"This was straight up, felony, criminal conduct.""There is no justification for criminal behavior ever. You have no right, no right, to take and destroy the property of others ... This is not anywhere near acceptable," she added.