No Democratic Party members have denounced the mob, and they let the mob have its way.

we all need to stand up and ask why?

Mitchell Feierstein is the CEO of Glacier Environmental Fund and author of Planet Ponzi: How the World Got into This Mess, What Happens Next, and How to Protect Yourself. He spends his time between London and Manhattan. Join Mitch on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook - @Planetponzi

The Windy City is suffering record levels of shootings and homicides, yet its leaders, like all Democrats, are bowing to the mob and seeking to defund the police. It's insanity... but it's all aimed at toppling Trump.Anything can happen, especially in a presidential election year in America. Democratic Party leadership in America has coordinated a well-organized and funded "resist everything" cabal, designed to terrorize Americans and impact the outcome of the November election. They aim to instil fear of thy neighbor across the country, while destabilizing and diminishing trust in government institutions and law enforcement, all in an attempt to overthrow the federal government.The pillars of this conspiracy include Democratic Party activists within the judiciary, the US intelligence services and the FBI, as well as politicians, district attorneys, teachers' unions and professors. Rather than respecting the rule of law, these activists have been following the power-drunk dictates of the mob and its mob-rule.The mob demands that police be defunded during the most significant national crime wave in recent history. The crazy part is that Democratic Party activists in Illinois, New York, Seattle, Oregon, Missouri, and elsewhere have plans to capitulate to the mob by bowing to their defunding demands and not prosecuting criminals.Who is the mob? Their members belong to such violent anarchist groups as Antifa and radical members of the BLM movement, who have a strong ideological background based upon Marxist doctrines. These radicals have stated that "violence is a necessary method to change America." These groups have been destroying property, looting businesses, historical symbols and federal buildings.In a recent interview, Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome was asked: "What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?" Newsome responded by stating: "Wow. It's interesting you would pose that question like that because this country was built on violence." Newsome went on to state:In a separate interview, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors provided her credentials: "We are trained Marxists, and are super versed in ideological theories and what we try to do is build a movement."What do most of the states that have allowed mob rule to run wild have in common? They have all been led by Democratic Party stalwarts for years, and they have gone backward economically.As an example, take a look at Illinois. Illinois is a bankrupt state in the middle of a violent crisis. Chicago, Illinois is America's third-largest city and has become known as Chi-raq due to its off-the-chart murder rate. It remains one of America's most well-known cities for its crime and its legacy corruption.In the 1920s, Chicago was the base of operations for the 'Chicago Outfit' crime syndicate. This was run by the most notorious gangster in American history: Big Al "Scarface" Capone. In what became known as the "St. Valentine's Day massacre", Capone murdered seven gang rivals in broad daylight on the streets of Chicago with a Thompson submachine gun. The media called Capone "Public Enemy Number 1."Today, Chicago's Democratic Party mayor is Lori Lightfoot, the city's first female and openly gay leader. She assumed office in May 2019, and since January this year, over 2,170 people have been shot in the city on Lightfoot's watch, even though she claims to have everything under control. Shootings and murders jumped 75 percent in June compared to the same month in 2019.The 17 murders included the gang shooting of seven-year-old Natalia Wallace. This beautiful little girl was shot in the head while playing in her grandmother's front yard. Dozens of Black lives continue being lost in lawless cities like Chicago every weekend. Where is the outrage? Where are the plans to end these senseless murders and protect the children, or is this not politically expedient?On Friday, Lightfoot, who had previously promised Chicago residents she would not take down the statues of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy and Grant Park, capitulated to the violent mob demanding the mayor "remove the icon and defund Chicago police." At 0300, Lightfoot had a crew remove the statues; and Lightfoot vacated her home as the MOB gathered in front of her residence, chanting for her "resignation."Are the policies of Chicago's chief prosecutor, District Attorney Kim Foxx, helping to fight crime? No, it's just the opposite. Foxx is currently under investigation for her role in summarily dismissing actor Jussie Smollett's indictments for the fake hate crime he made up and paid his associates to commit.The governor is Democratic Party oligarch J.B. Pritzker, whose net worth is around $4 billion. J.B.'s sister is Democratic Party stalwart Penny Pritzker, whose net worth is around $2.5 billion, and was once one of Barack Obama's top lieutenants.Big Al Capone would be proud of Chicago - after all, today's Chi-raq follows Scarface's model. The more things change, the more things stay the same.