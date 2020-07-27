Anything can happen, especially in a presidential election year in America. Democratic Party leadership in America has coordinated a well-organized and funded "resist everything" cabal, designed to terrorize Americans and impact the outcome of the November election. They aim to instil fear of thy neighbor across the country, while destabilizing and diminishing trust in government institutions and law enforcement, all in an attempt to overthrow the federal government.
The pillars of this conspiracy include Democratic Party activists within the judiciary, the US intelligence services and the FBI, as well as politicians, district attorneys, teachers' unions and professors. Rather than respecting the rule of law, these activists have been following the power-drunk dictates of the mob and its mob-rule.
The mob demands that police be defunded during the most significant national crime wave in recent history. The crazy part is that Democratic Party activists in Illinois, New York, Seattle, Oregon, Missouri, and elsewhere have plans to capitulate to the mob by bowing to their defunding demands and not prosecuting criminals. They are cutting law enforcement during a crime wave. It's insanity, but insanity with a purpose. States without police descend into chaos; chaos creates fear; fear equates to a vote for change; a vote for change is a vote for anyone but Trump.
Who is the mob? Their members belong to such violent anarchist groups as Antifa and radical members of the BLM movement, who have a strong ideological background based upon Marxist doctrines. These radicals have stated that "violence is a necessary method to change America." These groups have been destroying property, looting businesses, historical symbols and federal buildings. No Democratic Party members have denounced the mob, and they let the mob have its way.
Comment:
In a recent interview, Black Lives Matter leader Hawk Newsome was asked: "What exactly is it that you hope to achieve through violence?" Newsome responded by stating: "Wow. It's interesting you would pose that question like that because this country was built on violence." Newsome went on to state: "If this country doesn't give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it. And I could be speaking figuratively, or I could be speaking very literally." In a separate interview, BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors provided her credentials: "We are trained Marxists, and are super versed in ideological theories and what we try to do is build a movement." Yet when corporations like Nike, Apple, and Amazon are throwing millions at the mobs' feet, we all need to stand up and ask why?
What do most of the states that have allowed mob rule to run wild have in common? They have all been led by Democratic Party stalwarts for years, and they have gone backward economically.
As an example, take a look at Illinois. Illinois is a bankrupt state in the middle of a violent crisis. Chicago, Illinois is America's third-largest city and has become known as Chi-raq due to its off-the-chart murder rate. It remains one of America's most well-known cities for its crime and its legacy corruption.
In the 1920s, Chicago was the base of operations for the 'Chicago Outfit' crime syndicate. This was run by the most notorious gangster in American history: Big Al "Scarface" Capone. In what became known as the "St. Valentine's Day massacre", Capone murdered seven gang rivals in broad daylight on the streets of Chicago with a Thompson submachine gun. The media called Capone "Public Enemy Number 1."
In fact, Lightfoot presided over the city during its bloodiest Fourth of July weekend in history, when 17 people were murdered. The 17 murders included the gang shooting of seven-year-old Natalia Wallace. This beautiful little girl was shot in the head while playing in her grandmother's front yard. Dozens of Black lives continue being lost in lawless cities like Chicago every weekend. Where is the outrage? Where are the plans to end these senseless murders and protect the children, or is this not politically expedient?
On Friday, Lightfoot, who had previously promised Chicago residents she would not take down the statues of Christopher Columbus in Little Italy and Grant Park, capitulated to the violent mob demanding the mayor "remove the icon and defund Chicago police." At 0300, Lightfoot had a crew remove the statues; and Lightfoot vacated her home as the MOB gathered in front of her residence, chanting for her "resignation."
Does Illinois have any leadership higher up? Not at all. These leaders are part of the Democratic Party's political machine. These 'leaders' want to keep their iron grip on power and influence at any cost. The governor is Democratic Party oligarch J.B. Pritzker, whose net worth is around $4 billion. J.B.'s sister is Democratic Party stalwart Penny Pritzker, whose net worth is around $2.5 billion, and was once one of Barack Obama's top lieutenants.
Note that, "Capone was sent to Atlanta U.S. Penitentiary in May 1932", and so I must call out the overstatement, "One hundred years after Capone, Chicago is still the corrupt and crime-infested murder capital of America."
It surely wouldn't carry the same weight if it said "88 years"! There's never a valid reason to so overstate one's case.
R.C.
*To top it off, the article seems to use standard propaganda tactics in an effort to pander to / 'win over' the (perceived) 'right.' That's wrong for likewise obvious reasons.
RC