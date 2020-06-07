De Blasio took to Twitter at 11:20 a.m. saying: "This morning we committed to move resources from the NYPD to youth and social services as part of our City's budget. Our young people need to be reached, not policed. We can do this AND keep our city safe."
The suggestion of defunding the police has spread across the US, with major politicians backing the idea put forth by protesters and rioters. De Blasio announced four major NYPD reforms, which he said was the first of many to come.
The reforms are as follows:
- Shift funds from NYPD to youth and social services
- Repeal the 50-a police disciplinary records law
- Give civilians control over vendor enforcement
- Set up community ambassadors within NYPD leadership
"This is a transformative moment, so the actions today are a beginning. I expect us urgently, incessantly work for change for 18 months until the very last day we're here. I expect you to see and feel a different reality in the NYPD and in this city as a whole."
Comment: Is Mayor de Blasio grandstanding for votes and headlines or is he intent on this pursuit as stated? Clearly the NYPD will have something to say about any funding reallocation; the minimum effect downsizes its forces. If police are not on the job, it paves the way for Martial Law to be imposed by the military to exercise control over the public - an intended end result?