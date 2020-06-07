© Mark Kauzlarich/Bloomberg via Getty Images



Shift funds from NYPD to youth and social services

Repeal the 50-a police disciplinary records law

Give civilians control over vendor enforcement

Set up community ambassadors within NYPD leadership

"This is a transformative moment, so the actions today are a beginning. I expect us urgently, incessantly work for change for 18 months until the very last day we're here. I expect you to see and feel a different reality in the NYPD and in this city as a whole."

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sunday his intentions to defund the NYPD amid protests following the death of George Floyd.De Blasio took to Twitter at 11:20 a.m. saying:De Blasio announced four major NYPD reforms, which he said was the first of many to come.He continued by saying that these reforms were not installed because of the protests, but as the new COVID-19 pandemic laid bare disparities affecting black and brown New Yorkers.