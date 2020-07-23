Chicago Police crime scene
Fourteen people have been injured in a shooting at a funeral home in Chicago, Illinois, according to police. The incident saw an exchange of gunfire between attendees and the assailants, who fled the scene and remain at large.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday evening in Chicago's Auburn Gresham community on the South Side, where police superintendent Eric Carter said more than a dozen people were shot outside a funeral home, noting that the victims are being treated at 5 different area hospitals.


While Carter did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries, the Chicago Fire Department earlier said all were in serious or critical condition.


Carter said attendees of a memorial service in progress at the time of the shooting fired back at the attackers, who sped away in a black vehicle before crashing and fleeing on foot. None of the suspects have been identified, but police said a person of interest is now being questioned in custody.


A local reporter on the scene said there were "dozens of dozens" of shell casings visible on the ground in the aftermath of the incident, also citing a resident who said it sounded like "multiple weapons" were used in the shooting. Carter confirmed that 60 casings had been recovered, though did not elaborate on the number of shooters.


While the police spokesman offered few additional details on the motive behind the shooting, reports suggest it took place during or soon after a memorial service at the funeral home, where the deceased was also said to have been a shooting victim.

Detectives will continue to canvass the crime overnight, the superintendent added, while calling on the public for any information they might have on the incident.