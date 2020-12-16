© John Moore/Getty Images



"E-Pollbook laptops and flash drives ... unless a petition for recount has been filed and the recount has not been completed, a post-election audit is planned but has not yet been completed, or the deletion of the data has been stayed by an order of the court or the Secretary of State."

"The Bureau of Elections memo sent to clerks is the same memo that has been sent to clerks for years, including under the administration of now state senator Ruth Johnson. Republican House and Senate legal counsel were provided this information days ago. The fact that members of their party is choosing to ignore these truths in a press release demonstrates they have no interest in preserving the integrity of our elections or democracy."

"Election integrity should not be a partisan issue, this information needs to be preserved while there are ongoing lawsuits, audits, and Oversight committee review of the November election. Only after these activities are concluded should this information be deleted for data privacy reasons."

Concerned about possible election evidence being destroyed, members of a joint session of the Michigan Legislature's House and Senate oversight committees on TuesdayOne Senate Democrat reportedly joined his Republican colleagues in supporting the subpoenas.A Nov. 28 order memo from the State Bureau of Elections had followed the same protocol as prior elections andby November 30 ofTracy Wimmer, director of Media Relations for Michigian Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a Democrat, told Just the News in a statement Thursday that she rejected Republicans' concerns about the deletion memo.Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, the Republican who supported the subpoena effort, told Just the NewsRead the subpoenas to the two Michigan cities below.