© Reuters / Anton Vaganov

The Russian Sputnik V vaccine has proven to be 91.4 percent effective overall against Covid-19, its creator has said, as the country embarks on a mass vaccination program.In a statement released on Monday, the Gamaleya Institute and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which funded the vaccine's development, cited data received from volunteers 21 days after they were inoculated with the first dose of the jab. The results confirmed a 91.4 efficacy rate overall and showed that it is "100 percent" effective against severe cases of the virus."Among the confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, 20 severe cases were recorded in the placebo group, while no severe cases were recorded in the vaccine group," the statement reads.The Gamaleya Institute says Phase III clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine"It is important that at each stage the calculated vaccine efficiency rate exceeded 90 percent," said Denis Logunov, the Gamaleya Center's deputy director, adding that the institute would share the results with the international scientific community and that monitoring of participants will continue.Russia began its mass vaccination program earlier this month, with Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying last week that the jab would arrive in all of the country's regions by the end of this year.The Sputnik V vaccine was registered by Russia's Health Ministry on August 11, becoming the world's first registered vaccine against Covid-19.