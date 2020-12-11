© Reuters / Carlos Garcia Rawlins; Reuters / Manaure Quintero



Venezuelan opposition politician Henrique Capriles has urged the incoming Biden administration to halt US efforts to install self-styled interim president Juan Guaido as the rightful occupant of President Nicolas Maduro's office.The projected US presidential election winner Joe Biden's administration "must understand" that the efforts to prop up Guaido despite declining support even among the Venezuelan opposition are "exhausted," and that it "cannot give continuity to the status quo," Capriles told the BBC during a Wednesday interview.He called for Washington and the EU to help the opposition in Caracas "fight for fair electoral conditions" after this month's vote handed Maduro's ruling PSUV party control of even the National Assembly, formerly an opposition stronghold. As in 2018, most of the opposition boycotted the vote, leaving a wide-open path to victory for Maduro.While Capriles, who ran for president twice himself before he was banned from seeking the office, insisted he was a "believer in the unity of [Venezuela]," he lamented the lack of a competent leader figure for the opposition, complaining there is "no one who is a boss" to counter Maduro - just "pure platitudes" and empty speeches from the likes of Guaido.Since anointing himself interim president last year, Guaido has attracted support from the US and its allies but failed miserably to convince the Venezuelan military and other key elements in Caracas to join his lackluster coup attempts. Capriles scolded the opposition leader for those failed efforts, noting that "it cost a lot" for what amounted to little more than a publicity stunt.The US has declared Venezuela's Sunday vote "electoral fraud" - somewhat of an ironic designation given the ongoing battle over the election results in Washington. Maduro dismissed the statement, declaring Venezuela is "not anyone's colony."