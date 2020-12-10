© Tom Wren SWNS.com



Four people have been charged with criminal damage over the toppling of the statue of slave trader Edward Colston.Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will all appear in court early next year following the incident in Bristol in June.During a Black Lives Matter protest a large crowd of people gathered around the statue of Colston, a notorious slave trader.For many years before the statue was taken off its plinth campaigners in Bristol and further afield have been calling for it to be removed.Colston was a member of the Royal African Company, whichOn his death in 1721,, but the force launched an investigation while the topping sparked a world wide debate about controversial historical monuments should be treated.Six men were previously fined £100 for their part in the toppling after accepting a conditional caution.The Crown Prosecution Service today said it authorised the new charges after reviewing a file of evidence compiled by Avon and Somerset Constabulary.A CPS spokesperson said today: "Four people have been charged with criminal damage after a statue of Edward Colston was damaged in Bristol City Centre on 7 June 2020."Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 25 January 2021 for their first hearing."The CPS authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence from Avon and Somerset Police."The statue of Colston was fished out of the harbour four days after it was thrown in andAt the beginning of this month a Darth Vader statue was placed onto the empty plinth after actor Dave Prowse, who played the character and was born in Bristol, died.