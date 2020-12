© Fox News

Hundreds of restaurants banded together to push back against Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's recent coronavirus mandates, Fox Business reported Monday.Joe Vicari, president of the Joe Vicari Restaurant Group in a Monday appearance said a total of 400 eateries in the state have joined the push against Whitmer's lockdowns, Fox reported. Michigan is nearing the end of a three-week pause that shuttered indoor dining and bar service, but the governor has indicated a willingness to re-extend the restrictions that end on Tuesday, according to Bridge Michigan "I called my restaurant groups in southeastern Michigan to band together," Vicari told Fox's Stuart Varney."We, as restaurateurs, feel very confident that we've been following the protocols that have been established by the governor to make our restaurants safe," she continued.