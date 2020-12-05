Sleepy Joe Biden
President-elect Joe Biden explained in candid terms how he would have acted if he had a major "moral" disagreement with former President Barack Obama.

Biden said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and he share a similar worldview but recalled that he told Obama that should the two have a "fundamental disagreement" on a "moral principle," he'd resign and claim illness. He then described Harris and him in lockstep on those principles.

"We are simpatico on our philosophy of government and simpatico on how we want to approach these issues that we are facing," Biden said. "When we disagree, it'll be just like — so far, it's been just like when Barack and I did. It's in private. She'll say, 'I think we should do A, B, C, or D,' and I'll say, 'I like A, don't like B and C. And let's go, OK.'"

"And like I told Barack, if I reached something where there's a fundamental disagreement we have based on a moral principle, I'll develop some disease and say I have to resign," Biden continued. "We don't have that I'm — we haven't — and we've discussed at length our views on foreign policy, on domestic policy, on intelligence."

Biden praised Harris's record as a California senator, specifically mentioning her work on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Before becoming Biden's pick as vice president, Harris vehemently expressed where she and Biden disagreed, including on busing during segregation. She stopped short of calling Biden a racist during the 2020 Democratic primary process but said his comments toward U.S. senators who supported segregation were "hurtful." She said he worked with those senators to "oppose busing."

While she ran for president, Harris also said she believed some of the women who accused Biden of unwanted touching.

"I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it," she said at a campaign event.

Biden denied that he acted inappropriately toward the women who accused him but later said he'll be more "mindful" of his physical behavior toward women overall.