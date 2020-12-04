© Reuters / Shamil Zhumatov



Moscow has agreed to key US demands in a bid to preserve the New START agreement in a race against time to extend the treaty before it expires, the Russian envoy to the US said. Washington then simply made new demands.at an event hosted by the Brookings Institute on Wednesday.The 2011 treaty putting a limit on nuclear warheads and their delivery vehicles the US and Russia could possess r, while Moscow and Washington are locked in uneasy negotiations over its extension.As a result, we are running out of time..."Antonov added that Russia was ready to accept two key US demands to break the impasse and save the deal, only to be met with additional demands."After difficult consultations with our American colleagues two months ago Russia announced its readiness to meet Washington halfway on two key issues," Antonov told the event hosted by the Washington think tank, adding thatThat was exactly what the US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien demanded in mid-October, when Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested extending the New START agreement for one year without any preconditions.However, Washington has apparently decided not to take yes for an answer.and to formulate some definitions Moscow expected to be related to some future treaty negotiations, the ambassador said, adding thatAntonov called the new demands a sudden U-turn in the US policy, since it was Washington that suggested leaving rigorous Cold War-era controls behind when the New START was first negotiated 11 years ago.Signed in 2010, the New START treaty limits the number of nuclear warheads Moscow and Washington can possess to 1,550 apiece and says the number of deployed strategic nuclear means of delivery should not exceed 700, with their total number capped at 800.Moscow still hopes it could salvage the treaty and has called on the US to continue the talks, adding that, not for the chosen few nations."Any negotiations should result in enhanced national security of all countries and lower levels of their weapon arsenals. We are ready for such work," Antonov said, adding that, as a "predictable nuclear power,"Calling on the international community to support its continuous efforts to preserve strategic stability, Antonov rhetorically asked if the world should "build relations on the basis of equality, or give up and submit to the will of one state."