Yulia Skripal told her cousin Viktoria that she and her father were living in separate rented flats on his pension from UK spy agency MI6, and scotched media rumours that they had emigrated to New Zealand.The daughter of MI6 double agent Sergei Skripal has denied her father begged Russian President Vladimir Putin for a pardon or was interviewed by BBC journalist Mark Urban.Yulia also denied media reports from 2018 that her father had written to Vladimir Putin asking for a pardon so he could return to Russia.The recorded conversation reportedly took place on November 21. Reporter Lev Speransky deduced that Yulia was using SIP phone technology to hide her phone ID, as the call displayed a St Petersburg number on Viktoria's phone. The newspaper did not run a voice pattern match on the recording, but Viktoria said she was convinced it was Yulia on the line.Yulia said her father had asked her to call to check on his 93-year-old mother after having "bad premonitions" about her. The daughter said she and Sergei were living in separate rented accommodation on his pension from MI6, the UK foreign intelligence service which recruited him as a double agent in 1995.She added that Sergei may eventually sell his abandoned home in Salisbury , where police claim Russian agents smeared the nerve toxin Novichok on the door handle in an attempt to kill the former spy - which Viktoria expressed fears over others being exposed to the poison."This is an open area. Anyone comes to the door, knocks," Yulia replied. "when a person comes up from the front, anyone can grab the handle."Sergei Skripal was finally caught by Russian counter-intelligence agents in 2004 and convicted in 2006 of espionage. He was released in 2010 along with three other spies, in a swap for 10 Russians convicted of spying in the US, after receiving a pardon from then-president Dmitry Medvedev. The British government reportedly insisted on Skripal's inclusion in the swap.Following the 2018 incident in Salisbury, almost 30 countries including the UK and US expelled a total of more than 150 Russian diplomats in retaliation, while the US and European Union slapped sanctions on Russia. Moscow has consistently denied involvement in the poisoning and has protested that the UK failed to provide evidence or allow its embassy in London access to the Skripals, who remain Russian nationals.