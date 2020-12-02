© Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg



The UK's largest food retailers have been urged by MPs to waive their entitlement to a business rates holiday before issuing dividends to shareholders. So far this year, the three listed supermarkets — Tesco, Sainsbury and Wm Morrison — have declared dividends worth about £1.35bn on a combined basis.According to the consultancy Altus group, thetargeted by the government at the retail and leisure sectors during the coronavirus crisis.Altus estimated that once Asda is included,Shadow business minister Lucy Powell said that any large company that had received government subsidies while seeing its own business boom "should do the socially and morally responsible thing".That could potentially include reimbursing all or part of the rates relief or suspending dividends, she added.said Ms Powell.Kevin Hollinrake, the Conservative MP who co-chairs the all party parliamentary group on fair business banking, said the Treasury "could not have known how long Covid would last or how it would affect certain sectors" at the time it devised the business rates relief. But. "We know there are some sectors who are really struggling and need that money," he added, saying it would be a "brilliant gesture" if the supermarkets repaid the rates relief.Ed Davey, the Liberal Democrat leader, said the original design of the business rates holiday scheme by the government was "clearly flawed", adding that supermarkets should forgo their entitlement.he added. The call by MPs for supermarkets to relinquish business rates relief was first reported by the Sunday Times.Supermarket groups countered that the business rates holiday, which runs until March next year, merely offsets significant other costs in their businesses — including hiring thousands of extra staff, mainly for their online operations.Tesco said last month that it expected additional costs to total £725m in the company's current financial year while the business rates relief would amount to £523m.Sainsbury has predicted costs of £460m in its current financial year, with expected rates relief of £453m.Some voices within the food retail industry have questioned the need for support by the government.Bill Grimsey, who previously held senior roles at Tesco and Iceland Foods, told a parliamentary committee recently thatAndrew Goodacre, chief executive of the British Independent Retailers Association, said it was "wrong if the savings on rates are being used to supplement a dividend", adding that if some companies were repaying money secured under the government's furlough scheme, others could relinquish rates relief.