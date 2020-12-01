© file screen image



President Trump tweeted late Monday night that a Nevada judge has ordered the inspection of voting equipment in Clark County."A judge in Nevada has ordered Clark County officials to allow an inspection of the elections equipment and sealed containers used in the 2020 election by 1:00 P.M. tomorrow. @RichardGrenell @AdamLaxalt @mschlapp"Earlier Monday night Sidney Powell had mentioned that her co-counsel in the Flynn case Jesse Binnall had just won a discovery order in Nevada. Binnall retweeted this account of Powell's comments:Powell: "My co-counsel from the Flynn case, Jesse Binnall in fact got a discovery order from the court today in Nevada. He's been doing a great job out there trying to get more information and got the discovery order entered today. So they're, will be collecting a lot more evidence from Nevada where there was massive corruption."Also Monday night, a Nevada reporter tweeted that the Trump campaign was trying to serve a subpoena on Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria who was allegedly in hiding from the process servers.