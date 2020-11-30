© REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is celebrating forcing PolitiFact, a third-party fact-checker for Facebook, to issue a correction to a previous 'fact-check' of her post stating Joe Biden is not technically president-elect.Owens tweeted on Saturday.After PolitiFact, which works with Facebook to police misinformation on the social media platform, 'corrected' her original post - a video explaining Biden is not the official president-elect until all state votes have been certified and Trump's various lawsuits have played out - Owens said she got lawyers involved, and PolitiFact ultimately issued a correction to their original post."Correction: PolitiFact originally labeled this video false in our capacity as a third-party fact-checker for Facebook. On Nov. 20, an appeal to that decision was made on behalf of Ms. Owens," PolitiFact posted to Facebook. "PolitiFact approved the appeal on Nov. 20, determined that a correction was appropriate, and removed the false rating."Owens slammed PolitiFact and other third-party "fact checkers" as "communists" and pledged to continue "exposing" them in the "courtroom.""Joe Biden is NOT the president-elect," she added.Fellow conservatives on social media have celebrated Owens' reversal of PolitiFact's 'fact-check.'Though Biden has been projected as the winner of the election by most media outlets with over 300 electoral votes, the Electoral College does not cast its votes until December 14, once all states have officially certified their results.Trump is continuing to pursue various legal avenues to challenge swing states like Pennsylvania where Biden has walked away with victories, alleging voter fraud is behind those counts — but crucial states like Michigan, Georgia, and Pennsylvania have already certified their results.