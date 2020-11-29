wisconsin votes
Joe Biden allegedly got 20,608 more votes than Donald Trump in Wisconsin in the November election.

This afternoon, the Milwaukee County Election Commission completed its recount Friday evening, Nov. 27.

The results showed that Joe Biden's vote count increased by 257 votes, for a revised total of 317,527, and Donald Trump's vote count increased by 125 votes, for a revised total of 134,482.

Phil Kline, director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society who has filed an emergency lawsuit in the state of Wisconsin, challenging the election results, claims that nearly 160,000 of those ballots were potentially fraudulent. Kline told CBS58 that the recount won't catch the voter fraud adding, "The recount just validates the fraud."

CBS 58 - The Amistad Project announced Tuesday, Nov. 24, they filed an emergency petition with the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the state's unofficial results in the 2020 presidential election, which gave Democrat candidate Joe Biden a margin of just 20,000 votes over Republican candidate Donald Trump.

"We have identified over 150,000 potentially fraudulent ballots in Wisconsin, more than enough to call into question the validity of the state's reported election results," said Phill Kline, director of The Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society in a news release. "Moreover, these discrepancies were a direct result of Wisconsin election officials' willful violation of state law."