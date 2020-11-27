© REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque



Barack Obama has taken a swipe at Hispanic voters who chose Donald Trump, accusing them of ignoring the US president's "racist" comments.The ex-US president argued some overlooked Mr Trump's rhetoric because they supported his anti-abortion stance. Mr Obama also criticised undocumented migrants being held in "cages",Exit polls show Mr Trump won a larger percentage of Hispanics than in 2016. The Republican president garnered about 32% of the demographic in 2020, up from 28% four years ago.In Wednesday's interview with the Breakfast Club, a podcast, Mr Obama said: "People were surprised about a lot of Hispanic folks who voted for Trump."But there are a lot of evangelical Hispanics who, you know, the fact that Trump says racist things about Mexicans, or puts detainees, undocumented workers in cages, they think that's less important than the fact that he supports their views on gay marriage or abortion."Mr Obama also told hosts Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy and Angela Yee that Mr Trump's Republican party had encouraged white men to see themselves as victims."You've seen created, in Republican politics, this sense that white males are victims," he said."They're the ones who are like under attack. Which obviously doesn't jibe with both history and data and economics."Mr Obama was appearing on the podcast to tout his new book, A Promised Land, which has sold 1.7 million copies in North America in its first week.It is not clear what Mr Obama was specifically referring to in his remark about gay marriage. A week after being elected in 2016, Mr Trump said he was "fine with" the US Supreme Court decision to allow same-sex unions, though he told CNN a year earlier he was for "traditional marriage".In this month's presidential election,Mr Obama's mention of "cages" refers to border facilities where hundreds of children separated from adults at the US-Mexico border were held in 2018 under a Trump administration policy that was tougher than anything that had come before.The Obama administration also separated migrant children from adults at the border, though only in rare circumstances.Mr Trump has long been criticised for his 2015 campaign launch when he said of undocumented migrants from Mexico: "They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."Republican pollster Frank Luntz tweeted of Mr Obama's commentsSteve Cortes, a Trump 2020 campaign adviser, said Mr Obama had insulted Latinos.The Hispanic political strategist tweeted:Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted:Texas Governor Greg Abbot tweeted that Mr Obama's comments underlined why Mr Trump's share of the Hispanic vote grew in this election.he tweeted.