Jus soli, or birthright citizenship, is an increasingly antiquated citizenship policy long since abolished by many major countries throughout the world, including India, Great Britain, Australia and France. The United States is one of only a handful of major nations that provide free citizenship to anyone who happens to be born in the country, including the children of illegal immigrants and so-called "birth tourists" who wish to obtain free American citizenship for their children with no real connection to the United States.
Trump himself has criticized the policy for years, which stems from a dubious legal understanding of the 14th Amendment, which was enacted to provide citizenship for freed slaves after the Civil War. Sources familiar with the matter expect a Trump administration action to end birthright citizenship to be challenged by progressive activists determined to deputize hundreds of millions of immigrants as new Democrat voters, but a ruling from the Supreme Court could conceivably end birthright citizenship for good.
When questioned about the possibility of such an executive order, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere didn't rule it out.
"Since taking office, President Trump has never shied away from using his lawful executive authority to advance bold policies and fulfill the promises he made to the American people, but I won't speculate or comment on potential executive action."Draft measures to terminate birthright citizenship have floated throughout the Trump administration since the President took office, but efforts to do away with the 19th-century practice have been halted by the legal complexities of the issue. The Hill's report cites White House sources who indicate the President would sign an executive order to end the practice if litigation to secure a second term doesn't pan out, possibly setting up a legal battle that ultimately eliminates birthright citizenship under a Joe Biden administration.
President Trump himself has consistently criticized the utility of birthright citizenship as a candidate and as President, citing the policy as a de facto invitation for illegal immigrants as a candidate in 2015. As recently as 2018 he expressed interest in eliminating it through the use of executive orders and legal challenges if necessary.
If the Supreme Court rules that the 14th Amendment doesn't mandate birthright citizenship, it won't be easy for pro-immigration Democrats to reinstate it, with the easiest path coming through an act of Congress that would require 60 votes in the Senate.
If President Trump were to do away with the obsolete practice of birthright citizenship, he would cement his legacy as one of the greatest Presidents in the history of the United States, preserving the integrity of American citizenship for future generations of American patriots.