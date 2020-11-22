© The Gateway Pundit

Guatemalans are currently burning down their Congress after a series of crises hit their boiling point.The protests were sparked after a budget bill passed on Tuesday, but that was only the final straw that the broke the camel's back after years of anger towards their government."Today is not really about the budget bill. The budget bill was a match thrown onto a pool of fuel that has been gathering for years. There's widespread rage directed at the current congress and president but also at political and business elites that transcend administrations," she explained.After some significant damage to the building, police moved in with tear gas to disperse the crowd.The situation is currently ongoing.