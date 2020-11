© AFP / YURI GRIPAS; Getty Images / Ethan Miller

Former US President Barack Obama has sparked an anti-war backlash after saying in his new memoir he "took no joy" in ordering deadly drone strikes, reasoning that his administration "couldn't afford to look soft on terrorism."The ex-president's new book 'A Promised Land' sheds some light on the Obama administration's controversial expansion of the US drone program, which was launched under his predecessor George W. Bush.Despite his willingness to ramp up the drone program, Obama confessed he "took no joy in any of this" and that it did not make him feel "powerful." However, he adds that the work was "necessary" and that it was his responsibility "to make sure our operations were as effective as possible."Obama infamously joked about the supposedly joyless drone strikes during a well-remembered White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2010. The then-president jokingly threatened boyband the Jonas Brothers with assassination should they make a move on one of his daughters. "Boys, don't get any ideas," he said, "I have two words for you: predator drones.""I'm sure [his comments] makes the families of innocent civilian casualties feel better," another person wrote One person quipped that he had only "pretended to be into drone assassinations" so he would "have something to talk about with the generals."