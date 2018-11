US President Donald Trump is known to reference policies and actions of his predecessor Barack Obama's administration while patting himself on the back, but there is one particular topic 45 may not want to make into a numbers game during his rallies:According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism , Obama surpassed George W. Bush's 57 drone attacks in the undeclared battlefields of Yemen, Pakistan and Somalia with a whopping 563 strikes by his 2017 exit from the White House.The Trump administration's UAV trigger finger, however, came about following the standards set through the Presidential Policy Guidance - introduced in 2013 under Obama. Taking the procedure's framework, it was quickly reworked by the Trump administration to changeof the target's presence to an even more vagueas the requirement for drone deployment.Trump is quick to let the American people know the world is "laughing at us," but retired US Navy commander Lead Bolger tells Sputnik the administration's UAV strikes over recent years, especially in regions within Pakistan, are "creating more enemies" and "fostering hatred at the United States" - referencing a 2012 Pew poll that found nearly. One would imagine a 500 percent increase in strikes during the transfer between the Obama and Trump administration did not reduce that reported sentiment.