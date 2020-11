© AP Photo/John Bazemore, File



But a closer look at the CISA website

shows

that Dominion Voting Systems is a member of the same

Election Infrastructure Subsector sector coordinating council

whose executive committee co-authored the statement put out by CISA.

Canadian-founded technology firm Dominion Voting Systems is at the centre of the disputed 2020 U.S. election results, but it's not the first time the company's election performance has been the source of controversy.In both cases, the company apologized but blamed outside interference. In Ontario, Dominion claimed "unauthorized bandwidth" limitations, and in N.B., it blamed third-party software additions by local election authorities.Aleksander Essex, an associate professor of software engineering at Western University, used the Ontario municipal vote as a case study for his 2019 report on the use of online voting technology in the province.The report found that on the night of the election on Oct. 22, 2018, the voting websites of 43 municipalities encountered problems such as a dramatic slowdown, with some content loads eventually timing out."In the face of an unavailable voting website, and with many affected municipalities without any paper ballot option as a backup, many clerks made the extraordinary decision to declare emergencies to extend the voting period. In some cases, voting was extended later into the evening by 1‐2 hours. The majority of affected municipalities, however, extended voting by a full 24 hours," the report says."So what happens when a candidate says, 'I think there was fraud, I don't think I lost the election.' Well, we've had those candidates in Ontario, and now they live in a kind of purgatory where they don't know what happened but they don't want to damage society by going public with their accusations and sour grapes," he said."This is not a way that we should be going in the long term."Essex's research revealed other discrepancies, including the number of municipalities for which Dominion was the online vote vendor of choice. While Dominion's statement said 51 Ontario municipalities using its portal experienced slow traffic, Essex found that Dominion only had 49 municipal clients of which only 43 experienced a slowdown.The company was also responsible for tabulating votes in the previous two federal Conservative Party leadership races: the 2017 contest that saw Andrew Scheer narrowly defeat Maxime Bernier, and the contest this August where damaged ballots caused results to be delayed several hours.On Nov. 16, Elections Canada, in charge of federal elections, said on Twitter that it does not use Dominion Voting Systems. "We use paper ballots counted by hand in front of scrutineers and have never used voting machines or electronic tabulators to count votes in our 100-year history," it wrote.President Donald Trump , who alleges fraud in the U.S. vote count, re-shared the post, writing, "This says it all!"Voter irregularities involving Dominion in the U.S. election include, in one instance, a county in Michigan, where 6,000 votes flipped from Trump to Democratic Party candidate Joe Biden. Questions about the votes were raised after the traditionally Republican-leaning county gave what seemed to be a landslide to Biden.The Trump campaign is alleging that such switches occurred in multiple swing states where Dominion systems are deployed. Trump cited a report in a Nov. 12 tweet that claimedand that states using DominionThis claim has not been confirmed.Dominion has said in a statement that it "categorically denies false assertions about vote switching and software issues with our voting systems."The executive committees of two groups within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a statement on Nov. 12 saying "there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." The two groups are the government coordinating council and sector coordinating council of CISA's Election Infrastructure Subsector , within CISA's Government Facilities Sector.Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell has alleged that Dominion and election technology company Smartmatic were used to bolster Biden over Trump.Dominion has not responded to a request for comment about Powell's claim, but the company asserted in its statement that claims of voter fraud are "conspiracies" and "100 percent false."