#12Nov | Evaluación aérea del impacto de las lluvias en el municipio #SanCristóbal realizado por @PCivilTachira quienes en horas de la noche de ayer activaron el Gabinete Estadal de Riesgo #Tachira pic.twitter.com/UOLZNFAgsF — La Prensa del Táchira (@LaPrensaTachira) November 12, 2020

Con mini shower, camiones volteos, camión cisterna, personal técnico y obreros en la madrugada del domingo estos equipos de Corpointa, IVT y Caimta, se dirigieron a la población de Rubio a los sectores del Manantial y el Cafetal, a ejecutar el despeje de la vía pic.twitter.com/p6cBZS72Sp — Gobernación del estado Táchira (@GobiernoTachira) November 9, 2020

Parts of north-western Venezuela have seen severe flooding over the last few days,In a statement of 10 November, the Government of Táchira State more than 1,500 families were affected across several municipalities including Junín, Bolívar, Cárdenas, San Cristóbal, Sucre, Torbes and Francisco de Miranda.The state government said the losses totalled over US $ 20 million. One of the worst hit areas was the city of Rubio in Junín municipality where the Carapo River broke its banks.Heavy rain is still falling in the state. As of 18 November, Venezuela's National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH) reported 91mm of rain in 24 hours in San Antonio del Táchira in Bolívar municipality, bringing the monthly total to 369.6 mm.. The state capital, Barquisimeto was among the worst hit areas.More recently, around 5,000 families have been affected by flooding Maracaibo municipality in the state of Zulia on 17 November. Several streams and rivers including the Limón River broke their banks.