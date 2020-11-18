"This is something that's never been done for an entity of the size and complexity of the Department of Defense. We've been clear that this is a journey that will require a sustained effort over several years.



"When we look at the return on investment for the process improvements that we're making, around accountability for property accountability, for inventory, that type of thing, we've identified more than $700 million in savings based on these process improvements."

"Despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Defense demonstrated improvement in its financial management processes in fiscal 2020. However, the Department still has significant challenges to overcome before achieving a clean opinion."

For the third year in a row, the Defense Department failed to come up with a "clean" audit of its agencies and $2.9 trillion in assets. And it probably won't be able to produce one until 2027, Pentagon officials said Monday.The COVID-19 pandemic limited auditors' ability to check the fiscal 2020 books, but the effort still managed to identify about $700 million in savings, the officials added.said Thomas Harker, who is performing the duties of under secretary of defense (comptroller).He called for patience, sayingIn addition, theto do their work because of the pandemic, compared to 600 last year.Harker said at a Pentagon briefing Monday:He pointed to progress in matching what's on the books with what's actually in the inventory.but the Marine Corps "made a ton of progress" while also dealing with the restrictions imposed by COVID-19, Harker said.in the audit of 24 DoD agencies is the clean audit that is expected to be completed in December for thehe said. DISA failed to do a clean audit last year."I think anytime you have a new agency get a clean opinion, that's a huge accomplishment. Last year, we did not have any agencies get new clean opinions. This year, we did," Harker said.Separately, the DoD office of Inspector General, which plans to issue its overall assessment of the DoD audit in January, said, "While progress has been made, the road to an unmodified [clean] DoD financial statement opinion is a long-term effort."In a statement, Sean O'Donnell, the Acting DoD Inspector General, said,