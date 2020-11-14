Society's Child
Pennsylvania Secretary of State says she will not order a recount, IT expert rips her obstruction to shreds
The Epoch Times
Fri, 13 Nov 2020 00:00 UTC
Boockvar, a Democrat, said the races for president, state attorney general, auditor general, and state treasurer will not face recounts because no candidate lost by less than 0.5 percent, which is the margin that would trigger a recount.
"We are extremely grateful to all 67 counties who have been working overtime and putting in an extraordinary effort to count every vote, with so far more than 6.8 million votes having been counted," she said in a statement. "The counties continue to adjudicate and count the approximately 100,000 provisional ballots issued to voters at the polls on Election Day, as well as the more than 28,000 military and overseas ballots that were cast in this election."
Democratic nominee Joe Biden currently has a 60,000-vote lead over President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania, according to election data.
Boockvar's office said that around 40,000 provisional ballots that were cast in the state "have been counted or partially counted," adding that more will be counted in the coming days.
"The department also reported that 28,529 military and overseas absentee ballots were cast. November 10 was the deadline for counties to receive uniformed and overseas civilian absentee (UOCAVA) ballots," she said.
Trump's campaign and Republicans have filed several election-related lawsuits in the state in an attempt to stop vote-counting.
While several news outlets have called Pennsylvania and the entire race for Biden, The Epoch Times has chosen not to do so while legal challenges play out. The Electoral College will vote to determine the winner of the presidency next month.
Trump's campaign was able to trigger a manual recount in Georgia, although GOP officials in the state have raised questions about how the count was being conducted, saying that the secretary of state's office ordered counties to certify their results by 5 p.m. on Friday regardless of the recount.
A judge in Pennsylvania on Thursday ruled that Boockvar overstepped her authority when she changed an election deadline regarding voter identification two days before Election Day on Nov. 3.
"Accordingly, the court hereby orders that Respondents County Boards of Elections are enjoined from counting any ballots that have been segregated pursuant to ... this court's order," Judge Mary Hannah Leavitt wrote in her order (pdf), meaning that those ballots now shouldn't be counted.
On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency described the Nov. 3 election as "the most secure in American history," adding, "When states have close elections, many will recount ballots. All of the states with close results in the 2020 presidential race have paper records of each vote, allowing the ability to go back and count each ballot if necessary."
But last week, the head of the Federal Elections Commission (FEC), Trey Trainor, said he believes "there is voter fraud" in key states.
"Our whole political system is based upon transparency to avoid the appearance of corruption," he said an interview with Newsmax, while alleging that Pennsylvania and other states have not been transparent. "I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places," he added.
"When you have claims of, you know, 10,000 people who don't live in the state of Nevada having voted in Nevada, you have the video ... [poll workers] either duplicating a spoiled ballot right there or they're in the process of just marking a ballot that came in blank for a voter," Trainor added to Newsmax. "That's a process that needs to be observed by election observers."
Comment: Now consider Brookvar's unwillingness to recount after you read the following analysis from an IT specialist:
An IT specialist reached out to the Gateway Pundit and provided more evidence regarding the weak and non-existent system controls in place in the Dominion voting machines and applications. These machines never should have been used in a Presidential election.
One IT system expert told us that he never would have approved the Dominion system for use. It is that bad. Another IT expert provided a review of Dominion based on a vendor user guide he obtained.
One of many IT heroes uncovers damning evidence regarding potential for fraud within Dominion voting machines
In the post above we shared a tweet where Ron@CodeMonkeyZ stated that the local IT guy has the power to decide elections:After reviewing the Dominion Voting System user manual, it seems the local IT guy who services the machines is theoretically the ultimate political gatekeeper.This evening another IT expert noted that one of the complaints of the Trump lawsuit in Pennsylvania is the following:
He has absolute power to decide elections.
— Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) November 11, 2020
The entire election could have been decided in these back rooms with nobody present.
Our IT expert then located an audit of the Dominion system in California which is out on the Internet. In the related audit report the state of California showed a high level diagram of the Dominion system which should be similar to the setup in Pennsylvania:
The Secretary of State ran the Functional Test as if it were a jurisdiction that just purchased the voting system. Testing of the system began by setting up all equipment in a configuration that mirrored a production voting system. The DS5.10 architecture allows elections officials to use one or more, permanent server(s) and set of central office voting devices, known to be running unaltered, certified software and firmware to create memory cards before each election and to use another, physically separate "sacrificial" server and set of voting devices after the election to tabulate results and generate reports. To transfer election specific data, the ICP2 machines utilize SD cards, the ICC and ICE machines utilize CF cards, and the ICX utilizes USB sticks. The election specific data (files) transferred on these cards are encrypted. An iButton is required to unencrypt the SD and CF cards for the ICP2, ICC, and ICE, and a smartcard is needed to unencrypt the USB sticks used to transfer data to the ICX machines. The key used for these devices can be unified or not. A unified key is one that is election specific. A key specific to that iButton (polling place specific) can be used also. This would prevent a malicious actor from accessing the entire system with just one key.In the audit it is reported:During the ICX source code vulnerability review, one potential vulnerability was discovered and the level of access required to take advantage of this potential vulnerability would be open to a variety of actors including a voter, a poll worker, an election official insider, and a vendor insider. This potential vulnerability has a more widespread potential. Polling place procedural controls are one method of mitigating this issue, with poll workers actively verifying that the USB ports are covered and the covers sealed to prevent access.This means unless you block the USB ports they are at risk of being compromised. But then the report mentions the key control weakness in these machines:Vote-stealing software could easily be constructed that looks for undervotes on the ballot, and marks those unvoted spaces for the candidate of the hacker's choice. This is very straightforward to do on optical-scan bubble ballots (as on the Dominion ICE) where undervotes are indicated by no mark at all. The autocast configuration setting that allows the voter to indicate, "don't eject the ballot for my review, just print it and cast it without me looking at it." If fraudulent software were installed, it could change all the votes of any voter who selected this option, because the voting machine software would know in advance of printing that the voter had waived the opportunity to inspect the printed ballot.Finally, in situations like in Arizona, where voters were given sharpies instead of pens, the Dominion system could identify ink types and kick these votes out of the system.
The Dominion system was ripe for fraud and never should have been allowed near the Democrat Party.
