© Wall Street Journal



Rae Chornenky, the Maricopa County GOP Chair, has been forced to resign following her failure to sign the Certificate of Accuracy for the voting machines.Maricopa County in Arizona, which contains the state capitol Phoenix, has been at the center of attention following the election, being judged as crucial to President Trump's chances of winning the state. At the time of writing, number of allegations of voter irregularities have also arisen in Arizona. However,Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to verify the document, leaving only Democrats and representatives from the Secretary of State to sign it.Arizona State Representative, and now State Senator-elect, Kelly Townsend, called on Chornenky to resign, along with her 1st Vice Chair Linda Brickman.Townsend tweeted.As of Wednesday, Chornenky stepped down as Maricopa County GOP Chair. "I wish to thank Rae Chornenky for doing the right thing," Townsend tweeted. "I place my full support behind the wishes/decisions of the full membership of the MCRC on how they decide to move forward."