Rae Chornenky
Former AZ GOP Chair, Maricopa County, Rae Chornenky
Rae Chornenky, the Maricopa County GOP Chair, has been forced to resign following her failure to sign the Certificate of Accuracy for the voting machines.

Maricopa County in Arizona, which contains the state capitol Phoenix, has been at the center of attention following the election, being judged as crucial to President Trump's chances of winning the state. At the time of writing, Arizona is still counting its votes, and a winner has not been declared by most media organizations, bar Fox and the AP.

A number of allegations of voter irregularities have also arisen in Arizona. However, the Certificate of Accuracy, that should be signed by representatives of both parties, ensuring no fraud can occur, was not signed by any Republican. Maricopa County GOP Chairman Rae Chornenky failed to show up to verify the document, leaving only Democrats and representatives from the Secretary of State to sign it.

Arizona State Representative, and now State Senator-elect, Kelly Townsend, called on Chornenky to resign, along with her 1st Vice Chair Linda Brickman. "This is 100% unacceptable and has contributed to the collapse of Arizona voter confidence," Townsend tweeted.

As of Wednesday, Chornenky stepped down as Maricopa County GOP Chair. "I wish to thank Rae Chornenky for doing the right thing," Townsend tweeted. "I place my full support behind the wishes/decisions of the full membership of the MCRC on how they decide to move forward."