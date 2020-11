Wallet? Check. Water? Check. COVID-19 test?The pre-concert checklist for music fans is about to get more complicated, as Ticketmaster is planning to check the coronavirus vaccination status of concert-goers prior to shows once a treatment is approved, Billboard reported Wednesday.The ticketing giant plans to have customers use their cellphones to verify their inoculation or whether they've tested negative for the virus within a 24- to 72-hour window, according to the exclusive report.The digital ticketing app will also eliminate the need for paper tickets and can be prohibited from being resold, according to the report.The announcement comes just two days after Pfizer said results from a Phase 3 trial shows its vaccine candidate is more than 90 percent effective, or far more successful than the seasonal flu shot — which had an efficacy rate of 29 percent during the 2018-19 flu season, according to Centers for Disease and Control statistics Ticketmaster president Mark Yovich told Billboard he expects demand for digital screening services to skyrocket once a vaccination is ultimately approved and distributed.Pfizer and German biotech firm BioNTech announced Monday that they expect to produce up to 50 million doses of its vaccine candidate — BNT162b2 — for global distribution by the end of 2020 and as many as 1.3 billion doses next year.