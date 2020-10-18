The Pharmacovigilantes

"have limited previous data on safety in humans . . . the long-term safety of these vaccines will be carefully assessed using pharmacovigilance surveillance and Phase 4 (post-licensure) clinical trials."

The key objective of pharmacovigilance is to determine each vaccine's performance in real-life scenarios, to study efficacy, and to discover any infrequent and rare side effects not identified in clinical trials. OWS will also use pharmacovigilance analytics, which serves as one of the instruments for the continuous monitoring of pharmacovigilance data. Robust analytical tools will be used to leverage large amounts of data and the benefits of using such data across the value chain, including regulatory obligations.

More Secret Contracts

From the NSA to the FDA: The New PRISM

Sentinel's PRISM was "developed to monitor vaccine safety, but [to date] has never been used to assess vaccine effectiveness."

The Public Health Panopticon