Puppet Masters
'Operation Warp Speed': Trump says he's mobilizing military to distribute potential coronavirus vaccine
The Hill
Thu, 14 May 2020 17:09 UTC
"We're mobilizing our military and other forces, but we're mobilizing our military on the basis that we do have a vaccine," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business's Maria Bartiromo.
"You know, it's a massive job to give this vaccine. Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we're going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly," he added.
Trump said the mobilization process for distributing a vaccine is "starting now" to get a head start once it is finished, adding, "We will have a tremendous force because assuming we get it, then you have to distribute it."
The president announced Wednesday that he would place Army Gen. Gustave Perna as chief operation officer for Operation Warp Speed, the administration's program targeting a fast development for COVID-19 vaccines.
Trump also said on Thursday that he expects a ready vaccine by the end of 2020. However, projections from the nation's leading infectious disease expert and coronavirus task force member Anthony Fauci cautioned earlier this year that a vaccine could take 12 to 18 months.
According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. has recorded more than 85,000 deaths from the virus since the outbreak hit the nation.
Trump estimated in the interview that there will be a total of more than 100,000 deaths in the country.
Comment: We here have come up with a better name for this rollout of useless and potentially harmful vaccines: 'Operation Warped Deed'. In any case, we're not the only ones to see how this new policy is wrong on all kinds of levels:
A few had a slightly different take on this news - which may be right on target:
Reader Comments
I'd rather have Trump in control of distribution than WHO/CDC.
I sincerely hope he is playing a game with them.
"You can take your mask, test, vax, and stick'em."
If you put what's happening under a Global microscope you can begin to see what's got the 'power brokers sphincters puckered. .
This was the beginning of the Plandemic . (well, not this one event)
This is what might have prompted the "shut-down" of the World.
Most of us humans had no idea what was going on around the globe. & of course with our corrupt media we are like the mud frogs in winter.
You may have heard about the yellow vests of France , and perhaps you heard about Hong Kong . (?)
But there was
a Behemoth RISING
on a scale
that was not known to most.
That endangered, enraged beast was the voices of MILLIONS of us around this world .
The construct can NOT have it. If they fear anything at all. It is that. Why? Because they know that we have the numbers, we actually
have the POWER to make this construct crumble! But they know they can control most of us with simple propagandized fear and brainwashing techniques.
Did you know about the protests that 'coincidentally' were happening at the time just before the "virus"?
What is happening now?
Have a look, do some research.
The one thing the power structure didn't count on: would they create an even bigger Beast?
Here's some links to get you started. Have a look to see what is happening now .
The difference is, you will have to dig for articles about the US.
Nazis wish it that way.
It is difficult to be positive in the insanity. God's will be done!