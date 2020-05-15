© Reuters / Stevo Vasiljevic



wider government crackdown on the Serbian Orthodox Church, aimed at separating the Montenegrin Church from the Serbian Patriarchate in Belgrade.

Montenegro police used teargas against protesters demanding the release of Serbian Orthodox Church priests detained for violating Covid-19 restrictions. Demonstrators claim the arrests were part of a wider crackdown on the Church.Videos from the protests captured violent scenes, showing a group of around a dozen policemen in full riot gear attacking a single demonstrator with batons and the crowd fleeing from the tear gas. Law enforcement also used stun grenades against the demonstrators, In4s website reported."The injustice has exceeded every measure," Gojko Perovic, the rector of the Cetinje school of theology, stated as he blamed the Montenegrin authorities for excessive use of force. "We call on them to stop their violent behavior toward peaceful and nonviolent protests," he said in a statement.The police insisted that it acted "professionally" and was able to swiftly restore order. Around 60 people were detained after the officers were "brutally attacked for no reason," the statement read. Some of the arrests were made in other towns, including the capital Podgorica, where attempts to organize rallies were also made.The demonstrators tossed stones, bottles and other foreign objects at officers, while also trying to block roads, according to the police.With two thirds of Montenegro's population being Orthodox Christians, the Serb Church remains the largest faith group in the country and controls most of its holy sites. But its relations with the government have always been rocky due to the Church having strong ties with Belgrade and never fully accepting Montenegro's independence from Serbia.