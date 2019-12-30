© AFP / Savo PRELEVIC

The bell tolls for the Serbs

'Pro-Western democrat' rewriting history

Serbs rise up, but West sees no evil

what's happening in Montenegro today amounts to a monstrous

in vivo

experiment in changing the ethnic, religious, and cultural identity of a people - through lies whenever possible, but brute force when necessary

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT.