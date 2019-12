© AFP / Savo PRELEVIC

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT.

Adopting a 'religious freedom' law that opens the door to persecuting a particular faith would normally be seen as a horrifying breach of human rights, but when done to Orthodox Serbs in Montenegro, the West doesn't seem to mind.Montenegro's ruling regime. Every single amendment of the opposition Democratic Front (DF) - proposed to alleviate concerns that the bill was deliberately targeting the Serbian Orthodox Church (SOC) - was rejected. When some DF members disrupted the session in protest, all of them were arrested and jailed.Even though the law, as written, could be used to go after the Roman Catholic Church or the Islamic community, members of the Bosniak (Muslim) and Croat (Catholic) ethnic parties supported it, further demonstrating that its real purpose was to go after the SOC.The government in Podgorica has waved off criticism, saying that the law is in line with the highest EU and international human rights standards. Most journalists have been happy to take that at face value. Not being most journalists, I actually read its text.. Need one go on?Now consider thatWhat makes this situation particularly egregious is that, which took pride in its Serb identity and defiance of the Ottoman Empire.Since then, however, Djukanovic has reinvented both himself and the Montenegrin ethnic identity as anti-Serb. Long before the party-line vote and roundup of opposition MPs,. Being a 'pro-Western democrat' in mainstream media shorthand means one can be a dictator with impunity, after all.Absent that support, Djukanovic would have long ago been declared an oligarch or a corrupt autocrat, who has clung to power since 1991 by putting on the coats of Communism, nationalism and liberal democracy as circumstances required.This, then, is the man whose government wishes to erase all of Montenegro's history and replace it with another, falsified one. They've already imposed a "new" language, and a national anthem that originated during the WWII Axis occupation. Ruled by craven quislings itself, Serbia has done nothing to stop it, much less protest this blatant theft of its history and culture.Not so the Serbs of Montenegro.Metropolitan Amfilohije, the archbishop of Montenegro, blasted Djukanovic as continuing the persecution of the church by both the Nazis and the Communists - but also called for peace and unity.It was not to be, as Montenegrin police used force to arrest the demonstrators at several locations.It's a familiar playbook by now.What is very instructive is that Western moral crusaders have ignored the Montenegro situation entirely. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently proclaimed that London would stand up against the persecution of Christians. Has there been word from the Foreign Office? Of course not.Same with the State Department and its transnational busybody, the US Commission for International Religious Freedom, which recently managed to unite India and Pakistan in condemnation of its meddling. On Montenegro, not a peep.What is one to make of this? That once again, the noble concepts of human rights and religious liberty are nothing more than "lethal arrows" in the Western quiver, to be used for political ends. Also,Today it is the Serbs and their church. Tomorrow, it may well be you. Don't say you weren't warned.