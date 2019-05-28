© Al Jazeera

Serbia ordered its troops to full alert on May 28 after heavily armed Kosovo police had entered Serb-populated regions of the former Serbian province and made several arrests in the Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija (northern Kosovo).Serbia's state TV reported thatThe Kosovo force involved in the tension reportedly includes at least 73 vehicles.The region involved in the tensions isThe municipality of Zubin Potok is reportedly one of the places of tensions. Locals are reportedly building a kind of barricades to prevent Kosovo forces vehicles from moving through the area.in the area. Kosovo 'authorities' said at least two policemen were injured during the action.Serbian sources described claims about the anti-smuggling and anti-crime operaton as nonsense.Serbian government official Marko Djuric said the Kosovo forces action is designed to intimidate and expel Serbs from Kosovo and presents "not only a threat to stability but the most direct threat to peace.""If this doesn't stop immediately, there is no doubt how Serbia will react already during the day," Djuric warned.Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says that if Kosvo does not halt his activities, his country will be forced to act.