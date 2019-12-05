© Sputnik / Mikhail Klementyev



NATO would not have bombed Serbia in 1999 if Vladimir Putin had been the Russian president then, said Serbian leader Aleksandar Vucic praising friendly relations between Moscow and Belgrade."We believe that in 1999, if Putin had already been president there would have never been a bombing of Serbia," Vucic told journalists at a press conference following his talks with the Russian leader in Sochi on Wednesday.Serbia traditionally enjoys cordial relationship with Russia, partly due to close historical and cultural ties. Putin in particular appears to have sway among the Serbs due to his stance on the 1999 NATO bombing of what was then still called Yugoslavia.Security Council Resolution 1244, that calls for "substantial autonomy" for the breakaway Serbian province of Kosovo but still says that its final status should be determined by the UN.Putin's firm line is often contrasted in Serbia with that of his predecessor Boris Yeltsin, who went no further than verbal condemnations of NATO at the UN during the 1999 bombing campaign., which officially claimed at least 758 civilian lives and sided with an ethnic Albanian insurgency in Kosovo against the government in Belgrade.