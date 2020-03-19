© Unknown



"Vaccines are also an ethical issue. The pharmaceutical industry should not be allowed to get a patent to develop a preparation which is so important for our society."

Definition of a pandemic

"The governments have sealed contracts with vaccine producers where they secure orders in advance and take upon themselves almost all the responsibility. In this way the producers of vaccines are sure of enormous gains without having any financial risks. So they just wait, until WHO says "pandemic" and activate the contracts."

WHO changed it's definition of a pandemic

The patent holders are the winners

"Furthermore the producers recommended that you inoculate twice, which is not normal. It is self-evident that they earn more money in that way. Therefore several things made me suspicious."

No control over WHO

In Russia a Russian parliamentarian has suggested a boycott of the WHO until transparency is established. What do you think about that idea?

How will we ensure we have technical knowledge about vaccines, if the industry is not allowed to participate?

Is it realistic to remove the industry totally from the WHO?