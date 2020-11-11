Puppet Masters
'Undermining democracy!' Pompeo triggers outrage by heralding smooth transition to second Trump administration
RT
Tue, 10 Nov 2020 20:08 UTC
Though Democrats declared victory and the mainstream media have acclaimed Joe Biden president-elect, Pompeo shrugged off pressure to work with Biden's transition team at a briefing on Wednesday.
"At what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition that poses a risk to national security," he was asked by a reporter.
"There will be a smooth transition...to a second Trump administration," Pompeo replied with a smile.
The secretary of state insisted that every legal vote should be counted - the Trump administration's official position as it questions preliminary results from several states - and that the electoral process is far from over.
"The United States has an election system that is laid out deeply in our Constitution. And we're going to make sure that we get that right," Pompeo added.
Asked whether Trump's refusal to concede "discredits" the State Department's efforts to encourage free and fair elections abroad, Pompeo called the question "ridiculous."
Biden supporters were not amused, however. Congressman Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) accused Pompeo of "undermining the rule of law and democracy here at home and around the world," declaring that the "election is over" and that Trump lost.
Former MSNBC anchor turned YouTube commentator Keith Olbermann - who has labeled Trump a terrorist and compared him to Hitler - has called for Pompeo's arrest.
Actor and Resistance activist John Cusack, meanwhile, described Pompeo as someone who champions "white nationalist Christian ethno-state fascism" and "the kind of man who would make snuff films of drowning cats."
US election results have yet to be certified, and the Trump campaign has fired off a flurry of legal challenges. Meanwhile, the mainstream media insists that all of Trump's complaints are "baseless," while Democrats maintain that anything short of accepting a Biden victory is an attack on democracy itself.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Best of the Web: First shot across the bow: Georgia announces 'full hand recount' and 'AUDIT' of votes in 2020 election
- Big happy family: Kamala Harris' hubby, MSNBC analysts leave jobs to join Biden administration
- 'Undermining democracy!' Pompeo triggers outrage by heralding smooth transition to second Trump administration
- Best of the Web: FIGHT! Ted Cruz Lays Out New Election Battle Plan!
- 'Get ready': Biden's Covid-19 advisor pitches national lockdown, fear mongers 200K cases a day
- Obama official Ben Rhodes admits Biden camp is already working with foreign leaders: Exactly what Flynn did
- Trump quietly fires three agency heads amid presidential vote count
- Medical tyranny: UK 'nudge unit' proposes wristbands for those who test Covid negative
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Puerto Rico: 180 boxes of uncounted ballots found after election
- American Pravda: Fake news WaPo lies, claims PA USPS whistleblower 'recants' voting fraud allegations - UPDATE: Full interrogation audio released
- There's no pleasing Megan Rapinoe! Even when she gets 'social justice', it's a 'disgrace' it didn't come quick enough
- Media: Voter fraud is common....um, no impossible! Russia! Russia! Russia
- In Russia hoax probe, fired FBI Deputy Director McCabe gives ludicrous defense of misconduct
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Election - Dark winter, great reset. "You'll own nothing!"
- So 'coloured' is racist but 'people of colour' isn't? The woke speech police strike again to claim another victim
- 10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Fauci versus frontline doctors and science: Pandemic malpractice and criminality
- Big happy family: Kamala Harris' hubby, MSNBC analysts leave jobs to join Biden administration
- 'Undermining democracy!' Pompeo triggers outrage by heralding smooth transition to second Trump administration
- 'Get ready': Biden's Covid-19 advisor pitches national lockdown, fear mongers 200K cases a day
- Obama official Ben Rhodes admits Biden camp is already working with foreign leaders: Exactly what Flynn did
- Trump quietly fires three agency heads amid presidential vote count
- American Pravda: Fake news WaPo lies, claims PA USPS whistleblower 'recants' voting fraud allegations - UPDATE: Full interrogation audio released
- In Russia hoax probe, fired FBI Deputy Director McCabe gives ludicrous defense of misconduct
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Election - Dark winter, great reset. "You'll own nothing!"
- Fauci versus frontline doctors and science: Pandemic malpractice and criminality
- Twitter may slow down users' ability to like tweets containing 'misinformation'
- Ex-CIA Chief and "Russian Collusion" liar John Brennan urges palace coup against Trump so he doesn't "declassify everything"
- Of Color Revolutions: Foreign and...Domestic? (The First 72 Hours.)
- The World Economic Forum's 'Great Reset' plan for the food industry
- Trump loyalists elevated to powerful roles at the Pentagon after firing of Defense Secretary Esper
- McConnell does not acknowledge Biden victory, says Trump '100% within his rights' to legally fight
- Democrat Senator Joe Manchin vows to vote against 'crazy stuff' like court packing if Dems take Senate
- Evidence of voter fraud in the 2020 US presidential election
- Lawsuit: Detroit election worker was told to backdate mail-in ballots by city officials - and other MI election 'anomalies' ignored by MSM
- The Biden Chronicles: Follow the Money
- DOJ Election Crimes chief resigns after AG Barr approves probe into 2020 presidential vote
- Best of the Web: First shot across the bow: Georgia announces 'full hand recount' and 'AUDIT' of votes in 2020 election
- Best of the Web: FIGHT! Ted Cruz Lays Out New Election Battle Plan!
- Medical tyranny: UK 'nudge unit' proposes wristbands for those who test Covid negative
- Puerto Rico: 180 boxes of uncounted ballots found after election
- There's no pleasing Megan Rapinoe! Even when she gets 'social justice', it's a 'disgrace' it didn't come quick enough
- Media: Voter fraud is common....um, no impossible! Russia! Russia! Russia
- So 'coloured' is racist but 'people of colour' isn't? The woke speech police strike again to claim another victim
- Danish PM apologizes after illegal cull order of entire mink population over Covid outbreaks
- Ongoing legal battle over 2005 UK police killing brings to light covert op to smear victim justice campaigns
- Trump files emergency injunction in Michigan alleging fraud; demands recounts over 'malfunctioning' Dominion machines
- I was in Philadelphia watching fraud happen. Here's how it went down
- Decades of child sexual abuse in Catholic church 'swept under the carpet'
- Lockdowns cost lives - we need a different strategy to fight Covid-19
- UK's 14-day quarantine policy is 'fundamentally flawed', groundbreaking report finds
- Suicides in Japan rise as economic impact of COVID-19 hits home
- EU eyes body to train imams against 'ideology of hatred'
- MAGA was more mainstream than most Americans realized, and its electoral rejection will prove to be a historic mistake
- Climate 'Experts' demand tax-on-meat to fight...global warming
- Megyn Kelly nukes Biden's claim that the nation is now 'united' and 'healed'
- Afghan security forces kill Al-Qaeda leader, accuse Taliban of having 'protected' him
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Trench fever found in 3rd century Christian community in Roman Syracuse
- Adapt 2030: Submerged medieval settlements - Hidden history seawall anomaly
- Neolithic construction boom led to mega henges being built across southern Britain
- Traces of four "drowned" medieval settlements discovered by Dutch archaeologists
- Rare 8,000 year old burial of child with limbs removed discovered in Indonesian cave
- 'Remember Remember the 5th of November...': Guy Fawkes, UK government lies and new lockdowns
- Evidence of a prehistoric female 'hunter' discovered in Peru's Andes mountains
- Mycenaean necropolis of Trapeza reveals hierarchical society and ancestor worship
- Ultra-rare coin celebrating Julius Caesar's assassination sells for a record $3.5 million
- Evidence of megadrought in ancient Turkey also reveals tale of human resilience
- Wild conspiracy theory? The truth behind the biggest threat to the 'War on Terror' narrative
- The invention that forever changed the way we write
- Scientists identify 34,000-year-old early East Asian of mixed Eurasian descent
- Flashback: A brief history of government-funded electromagnetic, informational weapons and the remote manipulation of the human brain
- The revelations of Wikileaks: No. 9 - Opening the CIA's vault
- Ancient Maya had incredibly effective water filtration system
- New nature inspired 'robotic snake' device gripper
- Are origin-of-life researchers now accepting Intelligent Design?
- Two new mammals discovered in Australia
- Rare wolf spider presumed extinct in Britain turns up on military base
- 2019 Ridgecrest earthquake reveals unusual surface movement
- New kind of superconductivity discovered
- Asteroid Apophis is speeding up from sunlight as scientists recalculate odds of 2068 impact
- Technique to regenerate optic nerve a possible future glaucoma treatment
- Mysterious radio signal is coming from inside our galaxy
- Tiny, shape-changing machines that deliver medicine efficiently to the GI tract developed by researchers
- The mysterious platypus discovered to have biofluorescent fur
- How farms protect from childhood asthma
- DNA-based tagging technology coming soon
- New technique to observe atoms
- Ancient dog DNA traces canine diversity to the Ice Age
- Australian bees discovered to 'have adapted their vision to forage in night-time conditions'
- New way to plug a human brain into a computer: Via veins
- The order of life
- Earth-size planet sighted careening through the galaxy
- Japanese scientists publish most detailed and complete record yet of Earth's last magnetic reversal
- 10 inches of snow in Minnesota, damaging winds in Wisconsin
- Storm systems deliver nearly 3 feet of snow to mountain areas of Colorado
- Thousands of homes left without power after freak storm with 300,000 lightning strikes battered South Australia
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Dozens rescued after flash floods hit Crete, Greece - 10 inches of rain in 24 hours
- 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits 289 km from Tonga
- Shallow M5.5 earthquake hits North Macedonia
- Susitna Valley in Alaska sees up to 19 inches of snowfall through the weekend
- Apex Mountain in British Columbia receives record-breaking early season snow - almost a foot in 24 hours
- Cold temperature records broken in California
- Record cold and snow plunge into northern Nevada
- Record rainfall causes flooding in Napier, New Zealand - 9.5 inches in 24 hours
- Las Vegas breaks record-low high temperature set in 1946, days after record heat
- Blizzard paralyzes the Prairies, cars snowed in - up to 18 inches dumped
- Wildfires sweep through 10 northern Algerian provinces - 2 people killed
- Heavy rain brings torrential floods in Al-Bayda, Libya
- New England, US was hit by strongest earthquake in the region for decades
- Deadly floods in south of Mexico after Hurricane Eta - foot of rainfall in 24 hours - at least 21 killed
- Heavy snow blankets Interior Alaska with a foot dumped overnight - record amount for November - travel not advised
- Whitehorse in Yukon hit by massive snowfall of about 18 inches in a day
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Mediterranean Sea
- Giant green meteor fireball lights up Norway night sky
- Meteor fireball in the sky of Rome
- Bolide filmed over Goiás, Brazil
- New Jersey resident captures meteor fireball on dashcam
- Doorbell cam catches meteor fireball over Lakeland, Tennessee
- Slow-moving meteor fireball? Mysterious light moving across the night sky stuns residents in a Chinese city
- Meteor fireball over northeastern USA so bright it could be seen 550 miles away - 'Brightest shooting star of my life'
- AMS October 2020 meteor fireballs compilation
- Asteroid's fireball over Perth, Western Australia sounded like a 'meth lab blew up'
- 'Outstanding' meteor fireball explodes over northern USA
- Meteor fireballs reported over England and Japan
- Spate of 4 meteor fireballs seen over Brazil between 10 and 26 October
- Western America spots 'most amazing' meteor fireball brighter than the Moon
- Fireball meteor seen in the sky over Alaska on October 15
- Second meteor fireball seen over Puerto Rico in 4 days
- 5 asteroids buzz by Earth today, as NASA gears up for historic touchdown on asteroid Bennu
- Bright meteor fireball recorded over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireball recorded over Nitzanim, Israel
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Where Did the Flu Go?
- Why you should always close the toilet lid: Images show how germ-infested water droplets are thrown far into the air when you flush
- Many popular surgeries are ineffective and are no better than a placebo
- Mandatory face masks even more dangerous for asthmatics
- Operation Warp Speed — A technocratic chess piece?
- Best of the Web: Deprescribe the world! New study shows low-carb diets would save BILLIONS currently wasted on drugs. But will Big Pharma allow it?
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Pharma Deluge: How Much Medication is Too Much?
- T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity
- The ten worst Covid decision-making failures
- South Korea reports 83 deaths among people given flu jabs amid safety concerns
- Are vaccines really "safe and effective"?
- Lab tests show risks of using CRISPR gene editing on embryos
- Mutated coronavirus strain recorded first in June causing most new infections in Europe
- Brain scans of Covid-19 patients show whole spectrum of strange, inexplicable neurological effects
- The Darwinian diet: You are what you eat
- The head of Operation Warp Speed & the Gates Foundation are pushing bioelectronics & vaccine patches
- Anthony Fauci: 40 years of lies from AZT to remdesivir
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- We learn faster when we aren't told what choices to make says new study
- New study says writing by hand makes kids smarter
- Epicurus on the role of suffering and pursuit of happiness
- Covid-19 infecting our DREAMS, says study - and researchers claim it hints at 'some form of SHARED MINDSCAPE'
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Allure and Contagion of the Criminal Mind
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
- Governor unveils innovative 37-step plan to reopen state over the next 10 years
- Brilliant! Governor Newsom orders all trees to mask up to prevent spread of wildfires
- Twitter shuts down entire network to slow spread of negative Biden news
- Shocked reporter says NO one showed up at Biden and Harris event - Video
- Democrat proposing to his girlfriend says he won't reveal position on adultery until after the wedding
- Democrats hiss in terror as ACB pulls out crucifix
- Off-script again: Media criticizes Trump for downplaying virus threat by not dying
- Man who agrees with the media, universities, corporations, and Hollywood thinks he's part of the resistance
Quote of the Day
...if the American people had ever known the truth about what we Bushes have done to this nation, we would be chased down in the streets and lynched.
Recent Comments
Found this info on Sidney Powell's twitter: Check out this website. Nefarious actors tried to steal the election from @realDonaldTrump and the...
Fauci, He alone, it will be shown, accounts for at least half of the deaths in the US. All the top officials at the FDA including Fauci should be...
I guess it began when they threw that leg bone (or was it an ass's jawbone?) in the air and it turned into a space station. ;) R.C.
Arrest the SOB for Treason, give him a trial, hang him. R,C,
The elephant in the room involving any US politics? Isn'treal =Israel. You will never hear this podcast on YouTube or MSM. And no, it is not due...
Comment: Biden chides Trump's accusations as embarrassing, but he only embarrasses himself: